Young Thug Reacts After Gunna Covers Up YSL Tattoo

Young Thug reacted to Gunna’s tattoo cover-up with a sarcastic Instagram comment that hinted at lingering tension following the YSL RICO plea deal.

Young Thug didn’t hold back his sarcasm after spotting Gunna’s missing YSL tattoo in a recent gym selfie, poking fun at the move with a pointed Instagram comment.

Gunna issued a statement after he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case that ensnared Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Rod, Yak Gotti and others.

In December 2022, Gunna issued a statement and acknowledged YSL was a music label and a gang.

“I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL,” Gunna said.

The tattoo cover-up, first spotted in shirtless photos Gunna posted online, erased the YSL logo that once symbolized his loyalty to the label. The move apparently rankled Thugger, who decided to comment.

“I mean… he said it must end lol,” Young Thug wrote in response to the tattoo removal.

Gunna has covered his YSL tattoo with flames. pic.twitter.com/ouLS9EqiC0 — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) May 18, 2025

Gunna’s latest ink swap has only fueled speculation that his relationship with Young Thug is fractured beyond repair.

Social media lit up with theories about whether the rapper was distancing himself from the crew that helped launch his career.

this Gunna & Young Thug beef ain’t your regular rap drama.

when it explodes, it’s gonna be a whole different kind of war — 🅿️icasoThaPlug (@Pdagoonn) May 19, 2025

Despite public backlash and rumors of snitching, Gunna has insisted he never cooperated with prosecutors.

“I have NOT made any statements, I have NOT been interviewed, I have NOT cooperated, I have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case,” he said in a statement following his release.

Still, the optics of the plea—and now the tattoo removal—have only deepened the divide between the two rappers.

Young Thug also pleaded guilty in the same RICO case and was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation.