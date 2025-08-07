Young Thug Returns To High School To Do Good—As Part Of Probation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug visited Skyview High School in Atlanta to speak with students as part of his probation terms following a plea deal in his RICO case.

Young Thug returned to an Atlanta high school last week as part of his court-ordered community service, urging students to steer clear of violence and poor decisions.

On Friday morning (August 1), the 33-year-old artist visited Skyview High School on Old National Highway. The appearance was one of several public talks required by the terms of his probation, following his guilty plea in a sweeping criminal case tied to the YSL RICO indictment.

During his visit, Young Thug avoided glamorizing his past. Instead, he emphasized personal responsibility and the consequences of poor decisions.

“I feel like violence is just not the thing,” Young Thug told students during the visit. “It’s lame, it’s corny.”

According to Atlanta News First, Thugger answered questions about his life, career and past choices, offering a rare glimpse into his personal reflections after being released from jail late last year.

His remarks were part of a broader effort to fulfill a community service requirement tied to a 40-year sentence, of which only five years were to be served. That portion was commuted to time already served.

The rapper’s legal troubles stemmed from a high-profile case involving racketeering and multiple drug and gun charges for allegedly heading up the Young Slime Life gang.

Young Thug pleaded guilty to one gang-related count, three drug offenses and two weapons charges.

He also entered a no-contest plea to a racketeering conspiracy charge.

The final sentence was handed down by a judge—not negotiated with prosecutors—and included 15 years of probation and 20 years suspended, which could be reinstated if he violates the terms.

Conditions of his release include house arrest, mandatory public speaking, and a 10-year restriction from living in metro Atlanta without prior approval.