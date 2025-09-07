Young Thug Wanted Trump To Help Him But Now POTUS Accused Of Being Informant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s plea for Donald Trump’s help now looks ironic as Trump himself is accused of being involved in the Epstein case.

Young Thug and Donald Trump, two men from wildly different worlds, now find themselves entangled in similar legal drama, both having been charged under Georgia’s RICO law.

Both Trump and Thug were indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, making their legal sagas eerily parallel and now mutual “snitch” allegations have blurred the lines between politics and Hip-Hop in ways few could have predicted.

The Atlanta rapper recently made headlines after jailhouse audio leaked online, revealing his frustration with Drake for not using his influence to contact President Trump to help secure his release as he sat in jail awaiting trial in the YSL RICO case.

“If I’m Drake, I need Atlanta… Drake to go talk to the president to get him out… Tell him all about Young Thug and all the positive things he’s done,” Thug said in the leaked call. He later admitted Drake couldn’t help because “he’s Canadian.”

Thug must have heard Trump voice support for him during an interview with Twitch streamer Adin Ross.

“I hear Young Thug is being treated… I heard the name. I heard it from other people that he’s being treated unfairly. So, he’s got to be treated fairly,” Trump said.

But now, the former president is facing his own accusations of snitching—this time from within the political sphere.

An “informant” is a snitch, not a whistleblower.

Let alone an undercover agent.



Trump knew, because Trump was part of it. — mr talk weasel (@mcsawtelle) September 7, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson recently claimed Trump once acted as an FBI informant in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

“When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down,” Johnson said. “The president knows and has great sympathy for the women who suffered these unspeakable harms. It’s detestable to him. I’ve talked to him about this many times, many times. He is horrified.”

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the Epstein-related probes as politically motivated.

The Epstein case resurfaced after Florida’s former Attorney General, Pam Bondi, acknowledged the existence of a “client list,” though no substantial proof has emerged and conspiracy theories have flourished in the absence of confirmed names.

Meanwhile, Thug’s leaked calls and the ongoing drama surrounding Gunna, who, like Young Thug, accepted a plea deal, have fractured Atlanta’s Hip-Hop community.

Hey American Oligarchs, Trump is a snitch…what are you going to do about it? — SuperDave (@Thatguyintwitmo) September 7, 2025

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. I wonder if Trump is worried about the latest revelation from Mike Johnson. Outing Trump as a snitch could make a lot of wealthy, powerful people very angry. — Teresa Freeman (@DemoLady7) September 7, 2025

If Trump was an FBI informant, who else in Epstein’s circle did he snitch on. Maybe some of his top donors are wondering the same thing 😉 — Annette (@beans4boys) September 7, 2025

And now the admin is trying to untwist the "Donald Trump is a snitch" story. — sunnyskiesahead (@sandsun4me) September 7, 2025

THE TERM "FBI INFORMANT" IS USED WHEN SOMEONE GETS CAUGHT COMMITTING A CRIME AND MAKES A DEAL WITH THE FBI TO SET UP OR "SNITCH" ON OTHER PEOPLE WHO COMMIT SIMILAR CRIMES …



SO NOT ONLY DID TRUMP GET CAUGHT, HES ALSO A PAID SNITCH FOR THE FBI — Q ™️ (@QTHESTORMM) September 7, 2025