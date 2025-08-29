YSL Member Falls In Love With RICO Lawyer—Expecting Baby As YSL Implodes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shannon Stillwell found more than freedom during the YSL trial — he found love with his attorney, Kayla Bumpus, and now they’re expecting a baby boy.

Shannon Stillwell might’ve dodged some heavy charges, but caught something else in the courtroom — feelings.

While Young Thug, Peewee Roscoe and YSL Woody keep throwing shade over who’s snitching, Stillwell’s playing house with his former lawyer, Kayla Bumpus — and they’ve got a baby boy on the way.

SB met his future baby mama in the middle of the longest trial in Georgia’s history. Now they’re due in October and writing love notes.

“While our roles were very different, we are thankful that our worlds collided,” the couple wrote.

Love you papa 🐻 and love you too baby 🐻💙… this weekend is about us 3 💙 pic.twitter.com/IqWvI24Hes — Kayla Bumpus (@ThePI_Princess) August 28, 2025

Stillwell was knee-deep in the YSL RICO case, slapped with everything from murder to armed robbery. He was even tied to the 2015 hit on Donovan “Nut” Thomas Jr.

While the courtroom was packed with drama, Bumpus was in the cut working his defense. She’s a criminal defense lawyer who also handles personal injury cases.

Stillwell was eventually acquitted of murder but convicted of firearm possession, receiving 10 years with two served and the rest on probation.

He rejected a 40-year plea but later accepted a deal on drug, theft, firearm, and gang charges, adding 12 years of probation concurrent with his sentence.

His probation barred him from metro Atlanta, except with approval, required him to be employed, and prohibited contact with co-defendants.

What a turnaround for SB. He’s gone from slanging guns to handling prenatal vitamins and will soon be toting baby wipes and bottles.