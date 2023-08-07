Yung Joc Announces His Mother’s Passing In Emotional Tribute: “I Hope I Made You Proud Momma”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Joc revealed he was by his mother’s side to share her last moments, “We had some laughs and we cried together along the way.”

Yung Joc has announced the passing of his mother, Ms. Vicky, in a touching tribute post.

The Atlanta rapper shared the sad news on Instagram Sunday (August 6) after revealing last year that his mother was battling stage 3 lung cancer. Joc was with Ms. Vicky during her final moments and thanked his mom for allowing him to support her.

“I don’t have much to say,” Yung Joc began. “Thank you for all of life’s lessons and blessings…. Such a real 1…. you waited on me today and allowed me to pray with you and you took your last breath……. We had some laughs and we cried together along the way.”

The Love and Hip-Hop star added, “I am at peace Momma……. thank you for allowing me & squirt to help you fight…. thank you thank you. I hope I made you proud momma.”

His comments section was full of prayers and condolences from the Hip-Hop community.

Last month, Yung Joc also shared a video of his mother in her hospital bed. Despite all the tubes and wires, the mother and son put their worries behind them, sharing a laugh together.

“We’re fighting,” Joc penned in the caption.

Ms. Vicky revealed to her son that her cancer was incurable during an episode of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta last year. “Only thing they can do is treat it,” she explained to her son and his partner Kendra Robinson.

AllHipHop.com sends our deepest condolences to Yung Joc, his family and loved ones.