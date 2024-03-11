Yung Miami Snaps On Troll Saying Her Career Flopped

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “50/50 (Versions)” rapper says she’s racking up money.

Yung Miami is known to fire back at her online critics. For example, the City Girls member, born Caresha Brownlee, recently had some words for a social media user who slammed her career.

“Caresha just be outside doing anything,” the @ButtaScotchPap1 X account wrote. The person continued, “That’s why that career is flopping how it is… every damn second this b#### in the club shaking her ass instead of working on her craft.”

In response, Yung Miami clapped back. The award-winning Caresha Please podcast host tweeted, “I was at my hosting collecting my coins [nail polish emojis] having a mf ball!!!!!!!!!!!”

I was at my hosting collecting my coins 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾 having a mf ball!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/OdMPbN1Wtf — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2024

Yung Miami recently released the “50/50 (Versions)” track. Her City Girls partner has also put out solo singles. JT dropped “Sideways” in February before she heads out on an unaccompanied tour.

The City Girls discography contains three studio albums. Girl Code came out in 2018. That debut LP was followed by 2020’s City on Lock and 2023’s RAW. They also presented a 2018 mixtape titled Period.

Additionally, Yung Miami recorded music as a featured act on songs by Diddy, King Combs, Lola Brooke and others. She moved into the broadcast space in 2022 by interviewing other celebrities on Caresha Please.