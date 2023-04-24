Zendaya Surprises Fans With First Performance In 7 Years At Coachella 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Labrinth stunned the Coachella crowd with a surprise appearance from Zendaya, who made her musical comeback at the festival.

Zendaya thanked her fans for the warm welcome after making her surprise musical comeback at Coachella Saturday.

The Euphoria star joined Labrinth during the second weekend at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Fans went wild as the duo performed for the set finale, wowing the audience with the Emmy-nominated hit “I’m Tired,” alongside “All for Us,” from the HBO drama.

Zendaya took to her Instagram Stories after her Coachella performance to reflect on her first performance in seven years.

“Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again,” she wrote. “And to the crowd tonight … Wow. My heart is full, I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful.”

The Emmy Award-winning actress also shared a video thanking the British artist for putting together the “last minute” Coachella surprise that resulted in a “magical night.”

“I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life,” Zendaya declared. “As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything. I couldn’t hear anything but you guys, so, I’m sorry. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what I sounded like, but I just was like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna have fun, and whatever.’”

Zendaya concluded, “It was so special, and everybody was singing along, and it was just — it was so cool. So, so, cool. Thank you all for welcoming me back on that stage with open arms. It’s been a very long time, so I appreciate it.”