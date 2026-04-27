Zues Network CEO Addresses Joseline Trafficking Accusations, Says She Threatened His Pets

Lemuel Plummer woke up this morning disappointed and disheartened by what Joseline Hernandez chose to do on social media, and he’s not holding back his response to her explosive allegations.

The Zeus Network CEO took to Instagram Stories to address the reality star’s scorched-earth campaign, which included claims of payment cuts, business sabotage, and shocking accusations of human trafficking.

Plummer denied every single allegation, calling them extreme, completely false, and defamatory.

Hernandez had claimed that Plummer stopped her contract payments after she launched her own streaming app, Why Are You Here TV. She posted a series of heated messages accusing him of trying to destroy her family while she’s pregnant.

The situation escalated when she tagged the FBI in a tweet, claiming Plummer is “trafficking young ladies across country lines like Puffy” and accused the Zeus boss of “human trafficking all the ladies from the network.”

Plummer’s response was direct and pointed.

“I’m tired of the nonsense, and the court of public opinion does matter,” he said. “Yes, the actual court matters too, and I fully intend to take legal action because this went too far.”

He specifically addressed the trafficking allegations, stating that accusing him of making homicidal threats, trying to kill her, hiring someone to harm her, calling him a mobster and predator, and claiming there was a dead body found at Zeus are all “so extreme and completely false.”

Joseline had a lot more to say about Lenny. She calls him a predator, she said he has people calling her phone threatening her, she said he beats on Scotty and Janiesha and she also said they found a dead body in zeus network office 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/8wZKpQPyuD — Ohsopink (@PuppettMasterrr) April 26, 2026

The Zeus CEO questioned the logic of Hernandez’s public accusations.

“Then tagging the FBI and asking them to ‘come get me’ instead of going to the police with actual information and evidence, that alone should tell people everything,” Plummer explained. “This is beyond ridiculous, reckless, defamatory and it’s honestly sad that anyone would believe something like this.”

Plummer also alleged that Hernandez has been the source of years of verbal abuse and threats directed at him and his staff. He claimed she’s made death threats against his pets and attacked his colleagues.

“You made threats towards me in our group text today which you’ve made some crazy threat not only today but since I’ve ever met you have had this erratic response at times where you would be impulsive and make threat to kill my dogs at one point in time,” he stated.

At the core of the dispute, Plummer maintained that this is purely a contract issue.

“At the end of day all this is happening because you don’t want to honor your contract,” he said. “That’s what all this is about. You not honoring your contract. That’s it.”

He added that Zeus has taken legal action and made repeated good-faith efforts to resolve the matter privately and respectfully.

Plummer expressed support for Hernandez’s entrepreneurial efforts while drawing a firm line.

“I’m very proud of you starting your network. Do it. Go do it. But we have to honor the agreement dude. That’s it. It’s that simple,” he concluded.

According to reports, Hernandez is preparing to file a formal complaint with the Miami Police Department, and the legal battle between the two appears to be just getting started.