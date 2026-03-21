A woman left the Amish to star in the adult entertainment industry. Then she realized taxes exist, and they’re actually pretty complicated for small business owners on “0 f.”

TikTok content creator Brittany (@brittanymomma1) didn’t realize when she left the Amish that she’d have to pay taxes on every type of income, including the income she received “0 f.” Now, she owes “so much” money to the IRS and has no idea how to reconcile the situation. She explained her situation in a video with over 607,000 views, adding that accountants won’t help her because of her career. For that reason, she feels stuck and unable to fix her predicament.

What Is ‘0 F’ and ‘the Industry’?

When Brittany referred to “0 f” and the “industry,” many commenters seemed confused. They didn’t know what she meant or what she really did for work based on her video.

But, a few viewers realized she was discussing OnlyFans and the adult entertainment industry. OnlyFans creators are technically small business owners from a tax perspective, and therefore they have to pay their taxes like other small business owners.

How Does a Person Typically Do Taxes for ‘0 F’?

Creators of OnlyFans are considered small business owners and therefore have to pay taxes in a similar manner to them. For that reason, they’re responsible for paying self-employment tax, filing their own returns, and making quarterly payments.

Brittany didn’t know this due to her Amish background, adding, “When I left the Amish and joined the industry, I did not know you had to pay taxes on ‘0 f’ because everybody was telling me it’s not a real job.” But everyone has to pay taxes, regardless of how they get their income.

OnlyFans should send each proprietor who makes over $600 a 1099-NEC, which is available by Jan. 31st. Typically, these tax forms are available for download inside of “statements” under the tax documents tab.

While the taxes for OnlyFans content creation can be extremely heavy, there are plus sides. For one, any equipment that’s used to create content can technically be written off. That means cameras, expensive equipment, and other high-value items should be deducted.

Creators can also deduct a home office from their taxes if they film at home, which means that they can technically deduct a percentage of their rent, mortgage, internet, and other bills, as long as that deduction accurately matches how much they use for a home office or space.

In total, OnlyFans content creators might end up using the 1099-NEC alongside a Schedule C, Schedule SE, and a Form 1040. There’s also the 1099-K for those who make income using Venmo or other digital platforms. That can make tax season extremely complicated, especially for anyone who hasn’t been keeping track of their taxes. Couple that with penalties for late fees and issues with the IRS, and the entire situation makes for a difficult-to-reconcile combination if it’s not done properly.

Do Accountants Really Reject ‘0 F’ Creators Based on Their Occupation?

In her video, Brittany mentioned that accountants were outright rejecting her because of her occupation.

“Nobody will do my taxes, um, at the tax offices this year because they’re saying, ‘Oh, well, you’re in the industry. I don’t wanna do your taxes,’” Brittany shared.

Based on her experience, it does seem as though some accountants actually reject clients based on their occupations. But it’s important to note that not every accountant would be unwilling to help out someone who does “0 f.”

Commenters urged her to continue pushing for an accountant and to consider that “if you make more than 600 you pay…always. Even if you win 600 in the future.

AllHipHop reached out to Brittany via TikTok direct message and comment for more information. We’ll let you know if she responds.