‘Oxyclean forever’: Massachusetts man goes to buy laundry detergent. Then he realizes Arm & Hammer and Purex have a shocking discrepancy

A Massachusetts single dad goes to the grocery store to buy laundry detergent. He notices something odd about the discrepancy between two brands’ estimated load numbers and wants help from the internet in figuring out what’s going on.

TikTok creator Coach Joshua Ray (@coachjoshuaray) posted a video with his real-world math problem on Feb. 27.

“As a single dad, sole provider, I’m stuck on something,” he says. “I’m trying to find laundry detergent. I’m hoping someone can help me understand this.”

Massachusetts Dad Asks for Help Choosing Laundry Detergent

In this case, Ray is choosing between Arm & Hammer’s Powerfully Clean, which estimates consumers will get 205 loads out of its 205 fluid ounces, and Purex, which suggests its 250 fluid ounces will last for 192 loads.

“So, then I go to what’s happening in the size, the quantities,” he says. “Arm & Hammer is saying fill to the C line. Let’s move over to Purex. Purex is saying for one medium load, line 1, which is a little over the C line.”

He continues, “I’m just trying to do the math here. At 192 loads at 250 full ounces [to] 205 full ounces. Something just doesn’t add up, right? If this is 250 full ounces, wouldn’t you get more than out of the 205 at 205 full ounces?”

In the video’s caption, he writes, “Which laundry detergent is truly better to get?”

Viewers React to Single Dad’s Laundry Detergent Math Problem

In the comments section, viewers offered potential answers to Ray’s question. Others said he’s overthinking it.

“You’re doing too much, sir,” said one person. “Just buy the cheapest one and let’s go.”

“Look, here’s what I do. I start opening bottles and smelling them,” said a second person. “The best smelling one wins. The end.”

A third person said, “As a single mom of three. It has to do with how concentrated it is. I also strongly suggest couponing. People keep saying Persil, but it’s expensive. Tide, then Purex if you’re needing something cheaper.”

Another person corrected the wording Ray used when referring to the volume of each product. “FL OZ = fluid ounces.”

So What Is the Answer to Ray’s Question?

Ray is far from the only person to ask this question. One person posted to Reddit’s r/shrinkflation a few months ago, pointing out that an All bottle had six fluid ounces less than before. One person in the comments suggested that the company is putting less water in its products.

According to CBS News, Amazon’s ubiquity and delivery logistics have caused laundry detergent manufacturers to reduce plastic and water in their products to cut down on weight. Bad actors might decide to use this market shift as an excuse for shrinkflation, but it could also be a broader industry trend influenced by multiple factors, including carbon emissions.

AllHipHop contacted Ray via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Arm & Hammer’s parent company, Church & Dwight Inc., via online contact form and Purex’s parent company, Henkel North America, via email for comment. We will update this story if any party responds.