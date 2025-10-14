Atlanta Man Tries To Put Out Martin Luther King’s Eternal Flame, Fails In The Worst Way Possible

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brent Jones was arrested in Atlanta after allegedly urinating on Martin Luther King Jr.’s Eternal Flame.

Arrest Made After Desecration At Historic King Center

Brent Jones was arrested in Atlanta early Saturday morning after police say he urinated on the Eternal Flame at the King Center, a national memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Officers responded to a trespassing call around 4:30 a.m. and found the 26-year-old damaging the site’s reflecting pool and attempting to extinguish the symbolic flame.

Police Say Jones Caused Thousands In Damage

According to arrest records, Jones ignored commands to leave the premises and instead “began damaging the property further by urinating into the reflection pool at The King Center where Dr. Martin Luther King and Ms. Coretta Scott King were laid to rest.” Authorities estimate the damage at nearly $3,000.

The report also says Jones “damaged the eternal flame at the location that is a memorial site for Dr. King Jr.” by urinating on it “to put it out.” Officers added he was “stomping on the Eternal Flame, causing significant damage.”

Eternal Flame Represents King’s Legacy

The Eternal Flame, as described on the King Center’s website, “symbolizes the continuing effort to realize Dr. King’s dream of the ‘Beloved Community.’” It is a centerpiece of the memorial site, which draws thousands of visitors each year.

Police say Jones climbed into the flame’s metal basin and “stood in the pot damaging it.” He also “proceeded to scatter the documents that were on the memorial podium for Dr. King Jr.”

Suspect Resisted Arrest And Fought Security

Security staff attempted to remove Jones from the area, but the report says he “began attempting to fight” the guard. After being handcuffed, Jones reportedly slipped out of the restraints and continued resisting arrest.

While in custody at the precinct, he allegedly “attempted to expose himself and urinate” again, prompting an additional public indecency charge.

Multiple Charges Filed

Jones now faces several charges including second-degree criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement and public indecency. He was booked into Fulton County Jail.

King Center Calls Incident “Minor”

The King Center issued a brief statement referring to the incident as “minor” and did not provide further details about repairs or potential changes to security.

This incident follows a separate case in 2023, when a woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to set fire to Dr. King’s birth home, according to NBC News.