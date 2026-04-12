California woman walks her boxer. Then a man from her complex takes her picture. Weeks later, he hands her 2 prints: ‘Should I be concerned?’

A woman sparked an online debate about whether her neighbor was being kind after taking photos of her and her dog.

On April 2, @squidneyroseee posted a TikTok about her interaction with her neighbor. “So my dog and I were walking the other day, and we passed this guy’s patio,” she shares.

Why Was This Neighborly Interaction So Peculiar?

“He was an older guy, and he had a camera,” she describes. “And he’s like, ‘Do you want me to take a picture of you and your dog?’”

She explains that she was nervous to say no, so she agreed. Once he took the photos, he asked if she wanted them printed or emailed. She asked for them to be printed since he lives in her complex.

About a week or two later, the woman was in the parking lot saying goodbye to her mother.

“We were standing at her car with my dog ’cause we walked her out, and the guy approaches me with these,” she says, showing the camera the printed photos. “He rolls up with two printed-out portraits, two different photo styles of my dog and I, on our walk.”

“Should I be concerned?” she asks. “How did he know I was outside with my mom?”

“Is that kind of strange, or do you think he’s just being nice?” she asks her viewers.

Commenters were divided on the neighbor’s intentions. “There was a time when people did nice things for other people, and they weren’t considered creepy or weird or suspicious,” wrote one commenter.

However, many commenters were more hesitant. “I really want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but with the way things are in this world nowadays, I just don’t know,” added another. “All I can say is be cautiously nice.”

Do Americans Still Interact With Their Neighbors?

The divided reaction to this TikToker’s story reflects a broader shift in how Americans interact with their neighbors. The share of Americans who spend a social evening with a neighbor at least several times per month has dropped from 44% in 1974 to just 28% in 2022. A third of Americans say they have never interacted with the people living next door, a significant change from four decades ago.

Researchers point to several overlapping causes for the decline. Time-use studies show that Americans now spend more time alone and less time socializing than in the past, and they even walk more quickly and socialize less in public than they did a few decades ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated many of these trends, and they have largely persisted. Roughly five years after the pandemic led to prolonged closures of many commercial and public spaces, Americans are still spending less time in third spaces like bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks.

AllHipHop reached out to @squidneyroseee for comment via TikTok direct message and email. We will update this story if she responds.