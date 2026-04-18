‘Lyft and Uber literally do not care about their customers’: Dallas woman tries to file a complaint after late-night ride goes south. Then Lyft responds by retaliating against her

Bree Stephens (@thewatchedlist), a popular film-focused content creator, called out Lyft after a typical late-night rideshare pickup in the Dallas area. But it ended with a driver pulling away on her while the door was still open. Adding to the driver’s dangerous move, the app blocked the rider’s account before they could leave a review.

Stephens posted the account to TikTok, describing what started as a celebratory farewell night with friends before a cross-country move that broke down into a weird rideshare experience.

Texas Woman Orders Lyft After Night Out

Stephens says she was wrapping up a night at KTV, a karaoke bar in Carrollton, Texas, with a group of friends—a get-together before finishing packing up and leaving the Dallas area. Because of the group size, she says they split into two Lyft rides. Stephens says she booked the black SUV option, rated for six passengers.

According to Stephens, when the driver arrived around 2 a.m., she waved her down, and the driver pulled over. Then, before Stephens could finish a sentence—mid-clarification that four seats would actually be sufficient—the driver smiled, said “OK, that’s fine,” and drove off with the door still open.

“She just drives off,” Stephens says. “I’m standing at the door of this car. Does not give me time to step back, does not warn me, not say anything.”

Customer Reports Rider Issue to Lyft Support

Stephens says a friend talked to Lyft support, which acknowledged the experience as unacceptable and issued a refund. But when Stephens pressed for specifics on what action would be taken against the driver, the response landed flat: a 3-star internal rating—enough, support claimed, to prevent a future match between the two.

Now, Lyft’s own rider safety page states that if you rate a driver three stars or less and then select “safety” as the reason, you won’t be matched with them again. The problem is that Stephens says she wasn’t given the opportunity to clarify or agency to act or speak for herself.

“3 stars is not acceptable,” Stephens says she told the support rep. “People need to understand who they are getting in the car with.”

The driver, Stephens noted, held a 5-star rating at the time.

Stephens says that when she went back into the app to leave an independent review, the option wasn’t available. Then, after arriving home, she discovered something else: Lyft had logged her out, she says. Stephens reports that upon logging back in, she found that she’d been blocked from requesting rides entirely—no warning, no explanation, no correspondence.

“I didn’t get a warning,” Stephens says about the lack of customer self-agency. “I just can’t ride with Lyft anymore.”

Stephens’ core grievance isn’t the refusal to take the ride—it’s the way it was done. “If you just did not feel comfortable having us in the car and you spoke to me like I was a human, I would have understood,” she said. “That is the problem.”

Well, let’s see what the good people had to say.

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Texas Woman’s Late-Night Lyft Experience

“Reason I never take Lyft, the drivers are sometimes off, and the prices are crazy for the service and type of cars provided, even when ordering black,” one commenter wrote. “Glad you are safe, girly.”

One person adamantly believed we should go back to the old ways. “Please, I’m urging you all, to Google your local cab services,” they wrote. “They have not gone out of business, contrary to popular belief. PLEASE, SWITCH BACC TO CAB COMPANIES!”

There were also some highly unusual stories. One woman took the cake.

“I work until 4:00am and often take a Lyft home,” she started. “I had woken up FIVE HOURS later to get ready for my next shift. [The driver] still had the ride active and was driving around. A $30 ride with a $7 tip turned into a $475 dollar ride that they did not want to refund… it’s a nightmare.”

Rideshares: When the App Becomes the Problem

Stephens’ account touches beyond a bad driver interaction. The question ends up being what recourse riders actually have when a platform’s own response, clearly in an effort to protect its product, feels punitive toward the person who was wronged.

As far as the Lyft driving off, Lyft’s Terms of Service require that drivers “not engage in reckless behavior” and prohibit taking “action that harms or threatens to harm the safety of the Lyft community.”

In a similar story, a Detroit woman filed suit after a Lyft driver locked his doors and drove away when she approached the vehicle. The driver denied her service because she was “too big” and simply left her stranded.

AllHipHop reached out to Stephens and Lyft via email for more information. We will update this article upon receiving a response.