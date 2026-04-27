‘There’s only one way in’: Man works at Dollar General. Then he starts seeing people walk up to him from the back

‘What in the Harry Potter and the Cabinet of mysteries is going on here?’

A Dollar General employee is sparking attention after claiming that he noticed customers checking out who never entered the store to begin with.

On April 6, cashier @atomic.adamx posted a TikTok explaining his unusual observation. “I just recently moved to a small town of less than 7,400 people,” he shared. “It is very economically depressed and stuffed with dead churches.”

What Makes the Dollar General Cashier’s Experience So Unusual?

He explains that he recently started working at a retail store as a cashier, which he clarified in the comments is Dollar General. He states that he is a very organized and detail-oriented person. Additionally, he says he can see every single person who talks through the front door from his station.

He claims that things got weird when he started to notice customers who he says never entered the front doors of the store. “I’ll be working at this place in the evening, and people will come out from the back of the store who did not come in,” he says.

He clarifies that the store only has one entrance for people to enter. The cashier adds that he recognizes most of the clientele because it is such a small town.

He acknowledges that it might be a fluke if it only happened once or twice. However, he claims it has happened too many times to ignore. “This has happened multiple times over multiple shifts by now,” he says.

While it sounds odd, he has claimed that he has a plan to figure out what is happening. “It’s to the point where I got a pair of Meta glasses, and I figured I would try to capture one of these people I’ve never seen before and come through the line that didn’t walk through the front door,” he says.

“Are they just spawning in the back of the store?” he asks.

What Does This Say About Dollar Stores?

While his story might sound outlandish, it does reflect the very real phenomenon in which rural towns become reliant on dollar stores such as Dollar General.

Across the U.S., particularly in small and economically distressed communities, dollar stores have become a primary retail lifeline. Chains like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar have rapidly expanded into rural areas where grocery stores and big-box retailers have closed or never existed to begin with.

Dollar store chains have added thousands of locations over the past decade, often targeting towns with fewer than 10,000 residents. These stores are attractive to corporations because of lower operating costs and less competition. This means they often become the only accessible place for residents to buy food and household essentials.

However, that reliance comes with trade-offs. Research from the USDA has linked rural “food deserts” to limited access to fresh and affordable groceries, a gap that dollar stores don’t fully fill. Most locations stock heavily processed, shelf-stable items rather than fresh produce or meat. While prices can seem low, per-unit costs are sometimes higher than those of traditional grocery stores. This means customers may actually pay more over time.

While the TikToker’s video might seem absurd, the conditions of his observation reflect an environment in which workers at these stores become closely tied to these rural communities, due to the reliance on these stores in these towns.

AllHipHop reached out for comment to @atomic.adamx via TikTok direct message and the TikTok comment section and reached out to Dollar General via email. We will update this story if either party responds.