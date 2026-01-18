Woman notices $2 price tag on Dollar Tree champagne flutes. Then she peels back the sticker: ‘Dollar Tree is such a scam’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Things rarely ever cost a dollar these days, and items at Dollar Tree are no different—despite the company’s name. This customer records their shock at the price of some champagne glasses at a Dollar Tree near them.

If you don’t know what Dollar Tree is, it’s like a Walmart meets a 99-cent store. It’s known for having tons of knick-knacks and some of your essentials like cleaning supplies, food, and other household items. While you won’t find much for a dollar at the store anymore, you will find things for as low as $1.25, as that’s its new baseline, according to USA Today.

In a video with over 2.2 million views and 60,000 likes, @unicorn2.0 shares their disapproval of a champagne glass being hiked up to $2.

Dollar Tree Customer Peels Back Sticker on $2 Champagne Glasses

“Dollar Tree is such a scam,” says someone in @unicorn2.0’s video. The presumably plastic champagne flutes have a red sticker with “$2” written on it. Someone peels the sticker off the item and uncovers a printed label that says “$1.25.” The person in the video throws the item in the cart next to a few other packages of the flutes.

Viewers in the comments section have lots to say about the sticker removal.

“I work for dollar tree and it’s called the prices went up so instead of calling it a scam do ya research,” says one comment, to which someone responded, “I work in pricing and Inventory coordination, it is a scam.”

The original commenter responded again, saying, “I work for the company it is not a scam emails were sent out to every district that CORPORATE upped the prices and anything that was 1.25 went up which was also due to dollar tree buying family dollar and in a sense merging the 2 slowly together.”

It’s not exactly clear what this comment is referring to since the reality is quite the opposite. Dollar Tree recently sold its ownership of Family Dollar, and the companies are no longer affiliated. Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar for around $8.5 billion over a decade ago, but sold it for $1 billion last year. Perhaps this, along with other economic factors, is what has led to Dollar Tree increasing prices from $1 for all its items to up to $10 for some items.

Dollar Tree Affordability

While Dollar Tree is no longer a $1 store, it’s still known for its affordability. Dollar Tree chief executive Michael Creedon doubled down on this sentiment by sharing, “We still have 85% of our stores at $2 or less. Think about that. You walk in and you’re finding value around every corner. We think our customer is really pleased with that.”

Any store where the majority of items are under $2 is practically unheard of nowadays. So, it’s fair to say that champagne flutes for $2 is still a steal. This is especially true considering the rising costs of items and the significantly high inflation rate, as reported by Reuters.

“It’s called inflation,” says one person in the video’s comments section.

“I mean it is called dollar tree not one dollar tree. Idk if you know what I mean,” says another comment.

A few other folks also explained that it’s natural for prices to go up and that removing the sticker won’t change the price it rings up for at the register when it scans.

In an attempt to shed light on their perspective on it all, @unicorn2.0 says,

“DOLLAR TREE ain’t a dollar no more … they just need to change [their] name to 5 below.”

AllHipHop has reached out to Dollar Tree for comment via email and to @unicorn2.0 for comment via TikTok direct message and comment. This story will be updated if either party responds.