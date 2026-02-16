An Amazon driver has some complaints for those who use fake names on their accounts, alongside a PSA: If you end up using a fake name and give your real one at the door, you won’t be able to receive your package.

TikTok content creator Legit Gang (@legitgangfg), a Twitch streamer and Amazon driver, is advising customers to change their funny, fake names to something they’ll actually provide at the door to ensure delivery. His video has since gotten 10,000 views, with many commenters adding their thoughts and letting the driver know the funny names they pick that they will not be changing anytime soon.

Wait, You Can Be Called Anything on Amazon?

Amazon accounts can technically have any account name. One commenter supplied that they’re called “Mama” on the platform. Another stated that they named themselves “Jake Paul,” which is the same name as the famous former YouTuber and boxer.

But other commenters shared that they use pseudonyms to avoid pesky mispronunciations and confusion. “I work at a fulfillment center and get orders from there on a regular basis,” said one viewer. “My name is not common so I put my initials.”

Amazon does have some limitations on what account holders can name themselves, but they’re not extremely limiting. Amazon’s conditions of use do not require that customers use their legal name. But names used on Amazon orders may need to match a legal ID, depending on the purchase. Customers also need to be conscientious and aware of the names they use on the platform, as delivery drivers may end up asking for that name to confirm they’re delivering to the right person.

How Can You Change Your Public Display Name on Amazon?

It’s quite easy to change your public display name on Amazon. So, if you set it to something ridiculous at first and want to change it to your legal name, or vice versa, you still have a way of doing so without creating a new account.

Simply log in to your Amazon account and go to Accounts & Lists. The option should be available in a drop-down menu. Then, make sure to select Manage Profiles. After that, you should be able to look at the profile you want to change the name of. There will be a small pencil icon there, which will allow you to change your Amazon name. Save the changes before closing out of the browser, and you should have a new name on the selling platform.

If You Have a Nickname, Do You Really Have to Change It?

Generally, it depends on what you’re ordering on Amazon. Sometimes, Amazon drivers don’t need any sort of signature to drop off deliveries. They’ll simply leave it by your door. This was something commenters pointed out, saying, “Y’all just leave packages at doors never knock so it doesn’t matter.”

But if you’re regularly purchasing items that require face-to-face interaction, it’s probably best to use your legal name—or something you’re sure not to forget, at least.

We’ve reached out to Legit Gang via TikTok direct message and Amazon’s press team via email. We’ll let you know if they respond.