California woman goes to Five Below. Then she sees a line around the block: ‘What’s going on?’

Recently, some Five Below lines have been wrapping around the corner of the stores, as seen in this California woman’s video. So, what’s going on? Is it an exclusive drop with a celebrity? Free food? A giveaway? It’s actually none of the above—and the truth might confuse you.

“What’s going on at Five Below? Why is everyone standing in line? What the hell?” says Cammie (@camwhoo) while the camera shows a Five Below and the massive line extending outside the door. The line seems to have at least 100 people. Cammie’s video has over 820,000 views and almost 200 comments.

‘We Are Collectively Trying to Forget How Bad Things Are’

Viewers in the comments section weigh in with some potential insight into what might be going on. The consensus in the comments seems to be that the line is due to a viral toy that has all of a sudden become a valuable collectible item.

“Squishy dumpling event,I had to work one of these yesterday our store wasn’t that bad thank God, but I still get called about these things every day,” says one comment.

“The squishy dumpling things we bought as cheap stocking stuffers a couple years ago got viral and are now considered super special because we are collectively trying to forget how bad things are,” another weighs in.

“Lord please give me the idea of the next trendy toy,” another person says.

“I noticed this yesterday. I went grocery shopping at 8am and there was a big crowd at the 5 below Entrance,” another viewer comments.

What Dumplings are People Talking About?

The famous dumpling in question is the Mystery Squishy Dumplings toy, which at this point is sold out almost everywhere. Five Below recently posted a notice letting customers know that the toys will be back soon and that it is working “around the clock” to get them restocked.

These toys are exactly what they sound like. A squishy toy in the shape of a dumpling. The dumplings have a cute face on them and come in an assortment of different colors. Their texture resembles that of a stress ball, and sometimes they’re even glittery on the inside. However, there is one special glittery dumpling that is more coveted than the rest.

If you happen to be the lucky customer who finds the golden squishy dumpling in your package, you get a $1,000 shopping spree at Five Below. If the golden dumpling has already been found, no news has been published on the winner yet.

There are tons of knock-offs from the original company, so it’s hard to tell if you’re getting it from the original RMS brand. But Squishy Dumplings are now reselling on eBay for triple their original price.

The Squishy Dumpling virality is just a testament to the internet’s revolving door of obsessions. At least for one lucky customer, it will lead to a Five Below shopping spree.

AllHipHop has reached out to Cammie for comment via TikTok direct message and comment, to Five Below via email, and to RMS via its site’s contact form. We will update this story if any party responds.