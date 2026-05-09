‘Broceries’: Boston woman orders Gillette razor refills. Then her grocery delivery arrives. The driver got the right thing—there’s just one problem

A Boston woman is fed up with grocery delivery after the driver brings her a pack of Gillette razor refills still locked in the anti-theft box. But what does this have to do with gender?

TikTok creator Haley (@dailywithhaleyy) posted a video venting her frustration on April 21. “Tell me that a man shopped for your grocery delivery order without telling me that a man shopped for your grocery delivery order, and I’ll go first,” she says to start the video.

She explains that she ordered blade refills for her razor. “Don’t get me wrong,” she continues, “Wilbert got them—in the container that they stay locked in. Obviously, he was able to scan the barcode because it’s clear through the back. … I think we have an issue.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Just a girl trying to restock her @Gillette refills.”

Viewers React to Grocery Delivery Driver’s Odd Mistake

In the comments section, viewers weighed in on something like this happening and also brainstormed ways to get around the device.

“There is a special key for those boxes that you might have at home,” wrote one viewer. “It’s shaped exactly like a hammer.”

“I wanted cucumbers,” wrote a second person. “He said cucumbers were not available and substituted with zucchini. Which turned out to be cucumbers.”

“My tampons were subbed for Q Tips, which left me with several questions,” a third person said.

Someone else said a woman delivery shopper would never make the same substitution mistakes. “I was craving roast beef, put my whole order together, and my shopper called me to VIDEO me the meats to make sure she got what I wanted,” they wrote. “I think about her often and hope she’s doing well.”

Are Men Worse at Grocery Shopping on Delivery Apps?

This is in no way the first time a person has complained about the job a man did when grocery shopping for their delivery order. In fact, men who do these jobs are routinely roasted on the internet for a perceived lack of competence at this task.

A Reddit user posted to r/GenXWomen two years ago to explain exactly why. “They always need my help finding things, or claim that very common items are out of stock,” the woman wrote. “They bring me veggies or fruit that are bruised or going bad. They quickly skip things and mark them as ‘out of stock.’”

However, some men who work in the sector are pushing back. One told the Huffington Post that part of the issue is men who are new to the country or area working in those jobs. That could lead to behavior that seems incompetent to a person very used to shopping in American grocery stores.

Not only that, but grocery fulfillment workers are also independent contractors who contend with low wages, limited or no employee protections and benefits, and pressure from the companies they work for to complete jobs quickly.

AllHipHop contacted Haley via email for comment. We will update this story if she responds.