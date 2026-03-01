Green Bay man’s ‘racist neighbors’ keep calling police on Puerto Rican cafe next door. Then he decides to make things right

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘I hope all of their dreams come true.’

A Green Bay, Wisconsin, content creator is asking for help after one “racist” neighbor gets the Puerto Rican cafe next door shut down. Here’s what happened and why he wants your help.

TikTok creator Bird (@urfriendbird) is a 29-year-old man who identifies as autistic. He posted a video about the situation on Feb. 14.

“Y’all want to help me p### off some racist neighbors and at the same time make another neighbor’s dreams come true?” he asks his audience to start the video.

Green Bay Man’s ‘Racist’ Neighbor Gets Puerto Rican Cafe Shut Down

Bird explains, “In my area, there is a phenomenal Puerto Rican home bakery/cafe, but unfortunately, they can no longer sell their food because a neighbor keeps calling the police on them.”

The home bakery in question is called Coqui Cafe. “When I’ve talked to them, they have mentioned that they want to open up a proper cafe within Green Bay,” Bird says. “I was thinking, ‘I have a platform; I can use my platform. Maybe I can help a little bit.’ If you guys have a dollar, this is their Cash App.”

The username he shows is $CoquiCafe2025.

Bird adds, “Don’t tell them that anyone sent you. Just tell them what it’s for. I really think that we can help them. Their food is incredible. Their prices are incredible. I really think we could make a difference in their lives.”

Viewers React to the Plight of Green Bay’s Coqui Cafe

Bird’s video reached more than 3.9 million views in the last two weeks. In the comments section of the video, viewers expressed support for Bird’s idea and Coqui Cafe’s dream of a brick-and-mortar cafe.

“Let’s make Coqui Cafe go viral,” said one viewer.

“Way to go man, I love this,” said a second person.

“We got this,” a third person wrote, accompanied by a photo of Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny.

Another person said, “This reached Puerto Rico!”

What Is Going on With Coqui Cafe?

In a follow-up video, Bird revealed that Coqui Cafe joined TikTok. The account posted a series of slides responding to the outpouring of love. “We want to say thank you,” the post reads. “From the bottom of our hearts and even further.”

The post says that Bird’s video caused hundreds of people to reach out on Facebook with encouragement. “We won’t let you down,” the post continues. “We will open our cafe [and] continue to push for our dreams with you all along for the ride.”

And the love goes both ways. In the comments section of Bird’s initial video, viewers shared how Coqui Cafe helped the local community.

“There was starving homeless people who didnt have blankets and Coqui Cafe gave them blankets and warm food and water when no one else would help,” one viewer said.

A second shared, “They worked with us for a community event and helped us feed almost 500 hungry friends in the community in December!”

AllHipHop contacted Bird via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Coqui Cafe via email for comment. We will update this story if either party responds.

#supportsmallbusiness #Foodie #greenbay #badneighbors ♬ original sound – bird @urfriendbird GFM on my profile! Coqui Cafe, a Puerto Rican home bakery in Green Bay is phenomenal both in terms of taste and prices, but unfortunately they can no longer sell their food because a neighbor continuously calls the police on them. Speaking of doing something with the platform you have, can we make a difference in their lives?? Their food is amazing and they deserve to have their dreams come true. Their cash is CoquiCafe2025 Plus Im not gunna lie, I reaaaalllly want a Quesito 😭 #puertoricanfood