Maine woman goes to Home Depot. Then she spots a Farberware microwave for $27: ‘This is normal?’

Is this microwave deal too good to be true? A woman visiting Home Depot is confused when she finds a Farberware microwave for just $27. It leads viewers to wonder what the price of a microwave actually should be and why Home Depot is offering one at such a low price.

Summer Nadya (@SummerNadya) shares a less than 10-second video at Home Depot that seems to have really captured folks’ attention. The video has 51,700 views and 77 comments despite its short length. In the video, Nadya is walking down the aisle at Home Depot when she spots a seemingly wild sale.

“Can someone tell me if this is normal?” says the text overlay of the video as Nadya spots the $27 microwave.

Micro-priced Microwave

This bargain treasure happens to be the Farberware Classic 700 Watt Microwave in the color black. While Nadya found it for just $27, the box says it was originally $70. In fact, it’s still listed for $89.99 on Home Depot’s site. At more than 50% off the site’s price, Nadya did indeed find a deal.

Viewers weigh in with different opinions and skepticism.

“Is $27, was $79. Deal,” confirms one viewer.

“For $27, I’d buy one and keep it for when mine croaks!” says another.

“They will stop you upfront from purchasing it, no kidding this has happened to me at Home Depot,” says one person.

“Yup, clearance sale. That microwave model won’t be coming back so they’re just getting rid of it,” adds another.

Is This Microwave Really a Steal?

Again, yes. On average, most microwaves cost much more than $27.

Consumer Reports‘ “Microwave Buying Guide” lays out a few things to consider when buying a microwave.

First, do you want it to be on the counter or built into a cabinet space? The latter is more expensive.

Second, how strong do you want your microwave to be? They usually range in power from 700 watts to as high as 1250 watts. Additionally, microwaves come with all kinds of tricks nowadays, like convection baking, racks to stack food, and even air frying.

Lastly, there are aesthetic features like color and materials. All these different features will affect the price of a microwave.

The Consumer Reports guide says that countertop microwaves, like the one Nadya found, typically start at around $60. However, larger models or models with unique features can be as expensive as $500. With this Consumer Reports guide putting small countertop microwaves starting at $60, Nadya’s find might go down in history as the best microwave deal the internet has seen.

