‘Your phone will be out for weeks’: Atlanta man sees new iPhone 18 charger. Then he says Apple is ‘trippin’

Looking to get the new iPhone 18? Some folks are wondering if it’s worth it. If you’re one of those people whose phone is always on 1%, you might want to think twice about getting it.

The iPhone 18, like most yearly iPhone drops, is predicted to hit shelves in Fall 2026. A research note posted on 9to5mac states that one of the phone’s new features is a different kind of phone modem. A more modern modem can mean better battery life and better performance in congested data spots.

However, there is one thing folks are not excited about: the charger.

Apple iPhone 18: ‘Make Sure You Buy 3 Chargers’

In a video sharing thoughts about the new iPhone 18, Sean (@seanoshotyou) shares his skepticism.

“Bro, I just seen the charger for the iPhone 18,” he says. “If you get that phone, make sure you buy three chargers: one for the whip, one for the crib, and one just to keep on you personally at all times, bro. Because if you lose that charger, your phone gon’ be dead for weeks.”

The video has gathered 16.9 million views, 747,600 likes, and 10,000 comments.

Why Does He Say You’ll Need Multiple iPhone 18 Chargers?

The charger that Sean is referring to is a magnetic charger. This charger is similar to the ones used on MacBooks. This tech influencer offers an example of the alleged charger.

Sean’s joke comes from the fact that running into someone who has the same charger as you will be an anomaly. So, if your phone dies on the road, it’s safest to have a backup.

People weigh in with their thoughts in the comments section, and they’re similar to Sean’s.

“After my current iPhone dies, BYE APPLE,” says one person.

“Apple just bored And doing anything ATP,” says a second.

“If we collectively don’t buy the iPhone 18, apple will learn their lesson. We hold power,” says another.

“You ain’t seen no iPhone 18 charger… you saw a rumor. It ain’t changing,” someone else argues.

Is the iPhone 18 Charger Really Changing to a Magnetic One?

Apple has not released any confirmation about the iPhone 18’s charger. Still, it hasn’t stopped the tons of videos on TikTok speculating about a magnetic charger. One blog even goes as far as to predict Apple will remove the charger altogether and rely on wireless magnetic chargers like MagSafe.

The most recent iPhone charger update was its switch from the Lightning cable to USB-C. Interestingly enough, this was most likely to comply with a European mandate for chargers. While there isn’t a foreseen reason why Apple would go to extremes like changing the charger (again), we truly never know what each year’s iPhone drops will hold until they are revealed.

AllHipHop has reached out to Apple via email and to Sean via TikTok and Instagram direct message. We will update this story if either party responds.