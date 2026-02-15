Woman goes through McDonald’s drive-thru for a McMuffin. Then a car cuts her off: ‘He was trying to claim my order’

It’s the Hunger Games at this McDonald’s drive-thru, where customers’ orders are at risk of a hamburger bandit. This customer records the whole thing as it’s unfolding. Were the employees on her side?

We all love a drive-thru. It saves you the trouble of going inside, and you can wait for your food in the comfort of your car. Drive-thrus became popular in the 1950s, with California leading the way in their innovation. While they have evolved quite a bit, one thing that has stayed the same is their centering of convenience.

However, drive-thrus are not super convenient if your food is getting stolen. In this video with 919,500 views and 51,000 likes, Cyn Avalos (@cyn_avalos) explains what almost happened to their food.

Real-life McDonald’s Hamburglar

“OK, this is crazy work,” Avalos starts the video off saying. “This guy cut in front of me in the drive-thru … and then he pulled up to the window to try to get my food.”

The video shows a car with no license plate in front of Avalos at the pick-up window in the drive-thru line. The car drives away from the pick-up window with no food.

A commenter asked a good question: “How do you know he was trying to get your food? Maybe he was asking for an item they forgot in his order.”

Avalos responded, “Because the cashier said it through the mic to the other window person ‘don’t give him anything he didn’t pay. He’s trying to take this order that was just paid for.'” Luckily for Avalos, the McDonald’s drive-thru workers were vigilant and didn’t let the bandit get her food.

Viewers Weigh in on Attempted McDonald’s Theft

It seems that Avalos is not alone in this near food tragedy. Plenty have also gotten their food stolen from them at a drive-thru.

“Went out with a guy once and he asked if I wanted to go to McDonald’s. We get there and he pulled this exact move. Drove off with a huge bag of someone else’s paid for food and expected me to be impressed or something. I was sooo embarrassed, I didn’t eat any of it and never went out with him again,” mentions one comment.

“I had that happen. The cashier was prob in on it c## … at the cashier window not the pick up window. They questioned me for like 5 mins I told them to run back the cams and check why their cashier didn’t charge THEM and let them go ahead and pick up my order,” says another.

“I had someone in front of me at Starbucks not pull all the way up and kind of stay close when I pulled up and gave my name (for a mobile order) then I got to the window and they said something like 21.96! I was like oh no I had a mobile order. She was like for who? I was like Paige. She was like that lady in front of you just told us her name is Paige and took your order…I showed them my order in the app. I hope she likes decaf!!” someone else chimes in.

There are also tons of news articles detailing strange drive-thru robberies. For example, in July 2024, a Massachusetts man stole food from a Burger King drive-thru. He then broke into someone’s backyard and made lewd gestures while exposing himself. Stealing food from a drive-thru is also sometimes a joke trend, as it was with these guys, who were dared to do it.

AllHipHop has reached out to Avalos for comment via TikTok direct message and comment, and to McDonald’s via email. We will update this story if either party responds.