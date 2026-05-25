‘The way it just. Kept. Goingggg’: Florida woman matches with man on Hinge. Then she plays the most unhinged voice note ever

A Florida woman encounters a man on Hinge with a novel-length voice memo on his profile that makes her question the concept of dating itself.

TikTok creator Carol Moon (@carolmoonsworld) posted a video about the message that includes the full-length voice memo.

“For case number two in my Hinge series,” she says to start the video, “it’s honestly one of the most despicable things that I’ve ever heard from a man before.”

To counter the distastefulness of the message, Moon says she will play it over clips of previous animals she’s fostered.

Is This Florida Man’s Voice Memo the Most Un-Hinge-d Thing Ever?

Here is a transcript of the voice memo in its entirety:

“I don’t demand sex in the beginning. If that’s going to be an issue. I wouldn’t wreck it over that. But if I’m gonna reach out to you and you’re gonna shut me down and push me back and start giving me excuses about how it’s too soon and you’re too young even though you’re 29, and we need to get to know each other better first. Every guy’s been clobbered by that routine, and they know that if they continue putting out love and attention and spending while they get nothing except the hope that it might change one day.

You know, that could happen. It does happen once in a blue moon. But just think about how many guys have DM’d you and asked you out, and how many of them turned out to be your boyfriend. Not even 1 in 10,000. So guys are on the receiving end of that. What you just sent me is literally what every single girl says to me. Just take me to dinner. Actually, you said, ‘Take me out to dinner out in public with no expectations.’

That’s what you’re gonna find impossible. The kind of man that you want is not going to do that for you. It’s like going out and asking a stranger for a couple hundred dollars. They’re not gonna do it. You can keep trying and trying, but what you’ll find is that it’s very hard to find that. And when you do, you’re going to find out that the guys are desperate and losers and not the kind of guys you want to be with. And at some point you might wanna say, ‘Maybe I should stop panhandling.'”

If You Thought It Was Over, Joke’s On You. Here’s the Rest:

“‘Maybe I should stop expecting a guy to buy hope for hundreds of dollars and a lot of his time.’ And if you really do care about getting to know a guy, which I know none of these girls do. The reason I know they don’t is I’ve given them the option. I say, ‘Alright, if you want to get to know me before you try being my girlfriend, that’s already insane, but OK, we can try that. Why don’t you come here to the 1 Hotel? … It’s private, but I’ll give you access to the grounds. We’ve got five pools, five restaurants. The place is epic. And I’m not going to spend any money on you. I’m not going to buy you a salad for $50.

But we can hang out, and you can get to know me and see what it’s like to be around me. And when I make them that offer to get to know me in an awesome environment in public, guess what they all say? No. So I know right there they’re lying.”

Yes, It’s Really Still Going On…

“They’re not interested in getting to know me at all. They’re just looking for a victim to take them out, make them feel important, give them love and attention, pay for everything. Dinners in Miami are very expensive.

And then they can just go back to getting attention from or sleeping with the guy they’re really attracted to, who would never do anything like that for them. Every guy already knows all this. That’s why you’re running into so much trouble. If you’re just honest, I think you will find all your problems melt away.

So just let me know if you’re that needle in a haystack. I generally don’t message women in Miami because I don’t think I’m going to find what I want. I think there are just too many predators here. I don’t think they’re going to be my girlfriend … without me spending money on them.”

Are You Still There, TikTok?

In the comments section of the video, viewers reacted with a mixture of disgust and amusement.

“If you turn the volume down all the way, this is the sweetest video ever,” said one animal-loving viewer.

“The fact that this is in Miami is too close to me,” joked a second viewer.

“I’m 57,” a third person said. “I quit dating by choice over 15 years ago. I’ve never been happier or more at peace.”

“I just deleted Hinge,” another person said. “I’m tired.”

Are Women Really Quitting Dating?

According to Buzzfeed, more women are leaving the dating world due to toxic masculinity and an “emotional intelligence gap.” Not only that, but apparently, men are emotionally dumping on their women partners even more because they struggle to successfully communicate with their own friends.

On Medium, Melissa Alvarez attributed the phenomenon to a frustration with the state of “situationships,” which involve emotional intimacy without the commitment of a formal relationship title.

In a Reddit thread posted to r/AskWomenOver30 two years ago, one woman said why she chooses not to date. “It’s a combination of me feeling fulfilled in general and honestly I feel less hopeful that people will grow as a person with age. When I see red flags or incompatibility, I’m far less willing to take a risk and walk away instead.”

AllHipHop contacted Carol Moon via email for comment. We will update this story if she responds.

@carolmoonsworld Case 2 of the Hinge Series: the worst voice message I’ve ever received • spoiler alert – he calls women panhandlers 😭 ♬ original sound – Carol Moon