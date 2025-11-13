‘I’m mad’: Minnesota woman gets oil change at Walmart. She can’t believe the state of her car when they return it

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A Minnesota woman is in disbelief after seeing the results of her Walmart oil change. Here’s what went wrong.

TikTok creator Volentae Kersh (@volentaekersh) shared a short clip with over 180,000 views showing the “check engine” light on after she received an oil change at her local Walmart.

The overlay text says, “Took my car to Walmart for an oil change and this happened. I’m mad.” It’s not clear what condition the car was in prior to the oil change.

There were varying ideas about what could be wrong with the car and if Walmart’s service could be to blame.

Viewers Review Walmart’s Oil Change Services

“I’ve heard a lot of bad things happening with Walmart auto service,” said one person in the comments. Many commenters echoed the sentiment.

However, others said they use Walmart’s oil change services with no issues. “Bought my truck brand new in 2012, have my oil changed at Walmart, 220,000 miles later, still doesn’t burn any oil,” said one person.

Another wrote a similar sentiment. “I’ve had my car for 10 years now, they’ve done every oil change since I’ve had it and never have had no problems,” he said.

There was one answer that the TikToker liked, likely indicating it was her situation. “The check engine light is most likely because they replaced the oil filter,” he said. “Go back the mechanic can reset that and turn it off, no problem.”

Another person concurred, suggesting to the TikToker and others to ensure the automotive tech double-checks their work. “Have a scan check before you jump onto conclusions,” he warned. “A check engine light is emissions related and not oil level related.”

Other Reported Issues With Walmart Oil Changes

People have reported issues with Walmart oil changes. One woman went so far as to file an insurance claim after her car locked up and had to be towed. There is a August story from Louisiana where a woman brought her 2018 Hyundai to a Walmart, and found that the oil drain plug was never reinstalled. The damage to her engine was nearly $10,000, of which Walmart paid just $6,000.

On forums across Reddit, the reviews are extremely hit or miss (but mostly miss). Of course, that’s likely because people are more likely to go online (or to Reddit) to complain.

Many car experts do not recommend bringing your vehicles to the retail giant for oil changes. However, it’s essential to note that Walmart charges approximately $25-$55 for oil changes, while competitors Jiffy Lube and Valvoline can charge more than twice as much. If a person has a newer car and visits their dealership, they would pay even more.

The reality is that, especially given the current economic climate, Walmart’s risk/reward is too favorable to pass up. People do not have the income to spare for splurging on higher-end repair and lube services beyond what they are currently using.

All Hip Hop reached out to @volentaekersh and Walmart for additional information.