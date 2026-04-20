A Missouri woman went viral after describing how her first-ever apartment tour turned into a humiliating ordeal.

In a TikTok posted on April 4, with over 377,000 views as of this writing, 19-year-old @prncesspeachluvsmaryjane shared her experience touring apartments in Kansas City, Missouri, warning others to steer clear after what she describes as a bizarre and dismissive interaction with a leasing agent. “Never in your life go tour Willow Creek Apartments,” she says.

Why’d She Warn Against Willow Creek Apartments in Kansas City?

She explained that, as a first-time renter, she had come prepared but was understandably nervous. During the tour, the leasing agent allegedly maintained a cold demeanor while walking her through pricing, utilities, and lease terms. Trying to be proactive, the woman says she asked a practical question about whether the water heater was electric.

“I’m 19. … I’ve never done this in my life before. … Even if it was a dumb question, that’s OK,” she says.

Instead of answering, the agent reportedly shut her down. She claims the agent called the question “weird” and instructed her to hold all questions until later. The woman says she went quiet, trying to process the awkward exchange. However, that silence was apparently taken as something else entirely.

She says that the leasing agent then told her that her “vibe is off.” Confused, the young woman asked the front desk if this kind of behavior was normal. That’s when the leasing agent allegedly returned, escalating the situation further by accusing the woman of being “hostile” and suggesting she leave altogether.

Do Young Renters Face Similar Experiences?

Young renters frequently face discrimination based on age, race, or gender identity when applying for housing. Even when they make it through the door, the process is riddled with structural disadvantages that have nothing to do with their character as prospective tenants.

One of the biggest hurdles is financial history, or the lack thereof. Young adults often have “thin” credit files, meaning not necessarily bad credit but simply a lack of history. Landlords often look for a credit score between 600 and 650 as a baseline. However, for young renters without a score, the perceived risk is significantly higher. This applies even when the applicant earns a sufficient income. This creates a catch-22 in which a young adult entering the rental market for the first time is evaluated against criteria they couldn’t possibly have met yet.

Most landlords require a formal application, background check, and proof of financial stability. This process can easily overwhelm a first-time renter who hasn’t encountered it before. Asking about a water heater, as the woman did, is actually exactly the kind of due diligence renters are encouraged to do before signing a lease. This is especially true, as evictions occur because young tenants are unfamiliar with the intricacies of their lease agreements or the grievance process for their property management company.

College-age and young tenants are frequently subject to long-overused generalizations. Housing advocates and legal experts have increasingly called on landlords and leasing professionals to reckon with these biases. Many have noted that the Fair Housing Act applies not only to property owners but also to any person who deals with tenants and prospective tenants, including leasing agents.

Prospective tenants who believe they’ve been treated unfairly during the leasing process can file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development within one year of the alleged incident.

AllHipHop reached out for comment to @prncesspeachluvsmaryjane via TikTok direct message and the TikTok comment section, and Willow Creek Apartments via email. We will update this story if either party responds.