Nashville man uses the gym hot tub. Then a woman puts her bag near his stuff on the pool chair: ‘Don’t overthink it, just talk to her…’

‘This is like watching the nature show with the birds dancing.’

What starts as a completely ordinary gym visit for a Nashville, Tennessee, man quickly becomes a case study in modern flirting confusion, set in a co-ed sauna.

On Feb. 10, Jason Bird (@gingerjasonnoffical) posted a TikTok explaining that he uses his gym’s sauna and hot tub weekly, usually rotating between the two, and leaves his towel and bag on one of a handful of nearby lounge chairs. That’s when he notices a woman he vaguely recognizes from past gym visits.

What Made This Gym Interaction Stand Out?

The moment happens when they enter the hot tub at nearly the same time. He shifts to give her space, recognizes her as someone he’s previously made eye contact with, and says hello. He stresses that none of this feels awkward or nerve-wracking at the moment.

“I’m not gonna be a weirdo and not say anything, right?” he asks.

Still, he keeps his headphones in, deciding it would be worse to start shouting small talk over the noise. He even thinks he notices her considering taking her headphones out, which he thinks might have been a missed cue.

“If I had seen that, … I would have been like, ‘Oh, she wants to, like, chit-chat,’” he says.

How Did the Interaction Take a Turn?

After she leaves the hot tub, the story takes a turn. A few minutes later, he looks over and realizes her bag is now sitting on the same lounge chair as his belongings, despite multiple empty chairs nearby.

“That is such a money move,” he tells viewers.

In his mind, the placement feels like a deliberate, confident play designed to force an interaction after he didn’t engage enough in the hot tub. At the same time, he acknowledges the possibility that she simply dropped her stuff without thinking.

“But there are three open chairs, and she chooses the one that I’m sitting at,” he shares.

When he finally gets out of the hot tub early to see what happens, the interaction fizzles once again. He says hello. She smiles, nods, and walks away.

“Now I’m so confused,” he tells viewers.

Later, he asks other men in the locker room what they think is going on. One response only adds to the surreal nature of the whole encounter, and they tell him that she wanted him to chase her. That suggestion immediately loses him.

By the end, he insists he’s not even interested in dating and that he’s just fascinated. The prolonged eye contact, repeated smiles, and complete lack of follow-through have turned a normal gym visit into an unsolved social mystery.

How Common Is Flirtation at the Gym?

It is very feasible that someone might be flirting at the gym. Surveys consistently show that gyms are a moderately common place for people to meet romantic partners. This is especially relevant among millennials and Gen Z, who are more likely to socialize in “routine” spaces rather than bars.

A 2023 survey by YouGov found that about one in five adults said they’d be open to dating someone they met at the gym. That said, women were significantly more cautious about being approached.

AllHipHop reached out to Bird for comment via TikTok direct message and email. We will update this story if he responds.