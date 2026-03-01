Server goes to ‘fine dining’ New England restaurant for anniversary meal. Then she notices just how many things they’re doing wrong: ‘I never get the experience I give’

A New England fine dining server went viral for explaining why her experience as a fine dining customer was so disappointing.

On Feb. 16, Leigha Fabian (@leighafabian) posted a TikTok detailing her experience, which has garnered 2.4 million views.

“So, I work in fine dining, and I’m at a very nice restaurant for my two-year anniversary with my boyfriend,” Fabian says.

What Made Her Fine Dining Experience So Disappointing?

However, Fabian explains that her experience in fine dining led to a hypercritical eye. “Instead of enjoying myself—well, simultaneously while enjoying myself—all I can think about is why were their bar fridges dirty?” she asks.

She continues, “And why did my entrees hit the table before you reset me with my proper silverware? And why did you not crumb the table in between courses? Why am I pouring my own wine? Why is my sparkling water not in a carafe like the table next to me has?”

She explains that working in that industry has made dining experiences less enjoyable. “I miss being ignorant of these kinds of things and not having them drilled in my head,” she adds.

The comments were full of other fine dining servers and customers sharing similar experiences. “I’m the best server and the worst customer,” wrote one commenter.

“People hating clearly have never spent $150+ per person on a dinner,” added another. “You have every right to an exceptional experience.”

“Restaurants love charging fine dining prices, but don’t train their staff for a fine dining experience,” said a third commenter.

What Sets Fine Dining Apart From The Typical Restaurant Experience?

A key element that sets fine dining apart from the average restaurant is the complex systems that are integral to the restaurant’s operations. True fine dining is built on consistency, ritual, and an almost invisible level of attentiveness designed to make guests feel taken care of without ever having to ask.

Institutions like the Michelin Guide emphasize that luxury dining is about “precision and harmony.” Every movement from the staff is intentional and choreographed. A reason that the server’s video resonated with so many is that none of the issues she pointed out were subjective preferences. They were violations of widely accepted service standards.

For example, resetting silverware between courses and crumbing the table are core markers of pacing and care. Fine dining service manuals and hospitality programs teach that these moments act as a psychological reset, signaling a new course and restoring a sense of order. When entrees arrive before fresh silverware, it creates friction where there should be flow. Similarly, failing to crumb a table might communicate inattentiveness, especially at restaurants charging upwards of $150 per person.

Additionally, guests are typically not expected to pour their own wine in most fine dining experiences unless explicitly invited to do so. Standards taught by organizations like the Court of Master Sommeliers stress that controlled pouring preserves temperature, pacing, and presentation, which are all part of the experience guests are paying for.

