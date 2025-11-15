‘You definitely have to approve first’: New York woman takes her car to Nissan for brakes. Then she’s billed for services she didn’t approve

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

One New York-based woman is calling out a Nissan dealership after she was charged for repairs to her vehicle that she says she did not authorize.

On Oct. 22, Vanessa Paulino (@_vanessa2027) posted a TikTok expressing her outrage after she said she brought her car to Nissan to change the rear brake pads, and they changed the rotors without her authorization.

“I am livid at this point,” said Paulino. “How did they take it upon themselves to perform another service without consulting with me first?”

Did Nissan Charge This Woman for Repairs She Didn’t Approve?

“So is this what they do with their customers?” she asked. “They go ahead and take it upon themselves to perform extra services and then hit you with the bill without even consulting with you? Because that would be called a scam.”

She goes on to explain that her frustrations were dismissed when she brought her problems to an employee. She claims that the sales associate stated the brakes required maintenance, which is why they were repaired without her consultation. “Well, that does not make it OK,” said Paulino.

“It is shameful how your service department is scamming your customers!” she wrote in the caption.

Viewers Are Outraged About Unauthorized Repairs

Viewers overwhelmingly expressed agreement with Paulino that she shouldn’t be charged for these repairs.

“That’s weird girl!” said one commenter. “Talk to the manager and demand half price!”

“You definitely have to approve first,” wrote another user.

This Isn’t An Unprecedented Situation

Paulino’s circumstance is not unprecedented, as this exact issue is addressed federally and in Paulino’s home state of New York. While there are nuances state to state, it is generally required that a customer’s approval is granted before repairs are made to a vehicle.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, which regulates auto-repair facilities in the state, clearly states that “a shop may not perform any services unless you give your permission.”

The law further states that customers have the right to dispute or refuse payment for unauthorized services. It states that dealers and franchise service centers are bound by the same rules as independent mechanics.

While specific laws and consequences may vary from state to state, the issue is also addressed on a national level through the Federal Trade Commission, which strongly encourages authorization to be given before repairs are made.

What Can Customers Do About Unauthorized Car Repairs?

What consumers can do to resolve an unauthorized charge varies widely from state to state. In New York, officials recommend consumers first speak with the service manager before escalating the issue to the dealership’s corporate office.

If that doesn’t work, the consumer can file a formal complaint with the New York State DMV’s vehicle safety division. If the state finds the consumer suffered “financial loss,” it may force the shop to pay restitution.

Based on those guidelines, it seems like Paulino can challenge the charge. Of course, she would have to provide documents that help solidify her claim that she did not authorize the repairs.

All Hip Hop reached out for a statement from Paulino via TikTok direct messages and Nissan via email.