‘There might be a camera’: Orange County woman buys vibration plate. Then it starts broadcasting people speaking in another language

Maryana Dvorska (@maryanadvorska), an influencer based in Orange County, recently unboxed a vibration plate she purchased from the TikTok Shop. But she was freaked out after the plate began broadcasting audio of people speaking in another language as she was lying in bed.

The 36-second video shows an unnerved Dvorska, who might have been woken up from a nap.

“OK, I’m so scared right now,” she says. “So I was just laying on the bed right here, and earlier today, I unpackaged this, like, vibration plate that I got off of TikTok shop. Please watch this next video, because it just randomly started talking. And can somebody translate what they’re saying and what is going on? Do I need to get this thing out of my house? What is going on?”

What Language Is This Vibration Plate Speaking?

Dvorska has stitched in an eerie second video of a language that sounds Asian, but isn’t immediately distinguishable, coming from the vibration plate. The voices of what sounded like a conversation prompted a “whoa” from a male voice. The critical point here, though, is that the unit appears to have powered itself on, or has some latent power that keeps it from fully powering down.

Dvorska commented later that “someone said it has Bluetooth and most likely picked up a nearby frequency.” Another person concurred: “It’s most likely the Bluetooth! Mine also [connects] to my upstairs neighbors TV/computer sometimes. The last time it connected to a Teams meeting, and I could hear everything.”

However, many warned that the vibration plate, which people use for a variety of purposes, from muscle toning to improving circulation, could pose a risk to home security.

“There might even be a camera and a mic recording you,” said one commenter. “I would definitely get that out of my house immediately. It’s not worth the risk.”

Other TikTokers have had similar issues. One woman who detailed how her vibration plate suddenly cutting on didn’t make sense. Her family did not live near anyone close enough for Bluetooth connection to be a factor. It has also powered itself on somehow.

The TikTok Shop Device Dvorska Purchased

The device that Dvorska purchased on the TikTok shop, the Chinese-made Merach-brand PulseVib V30 Pro vibration plate, has Bluetooth connectivity designed to play music through the integrated speaker when connected to smartphones.

The TikTok Shop’s page for the item is rather light on specifics, mostly pushing different colors, reviews, photos, and other products.

In recent years, instances of Bluetooth being vulnerable to attacks that can compromise home devices and data storage surfaced online. People found that Bluetooth was used to eavesdrop on unsuspecting victims. Bad actors have also hacked into headphones, smartwatches, and vehicles to collect call logs, emails, and location histories.

According to Kaspersky, a cybersecurity firm, “most fitness trackers connect to your phone via Bluetooth. This means that potential security holes could allow hackers to access your information.” CNBC reported in 2022 that fitness trackers “generally connect to a user’s phone via Bluetooth, leaving personal data susceptible to hacking.” Aura, a digital security company, cites that “hackers and criminals can use your device’s Bluetooth connection to steal data or spy on you.”

Dvorska’s vibration plate scare is a reminder that smart fitness equipment can come with connectivity features that should be thoroughly researched. Consumer advocates and security experts recommend reviewing product specs out of the box or online. Users should also disable Bluetooth when they’re not using the device, and unpair all connections they don’t actively need.

All Hip Hop reached out to Dvorska (@maryanadvorska) via TikTok for comment.