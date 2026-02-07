Woman goes to see show at the Sphere in Las Vegas. She had no idea it was like this: ‘When I tell you it was one of the scariest things I have ever done’

“They should sell shirts that say “I had a panic attack at The Sphere.”‘

A woman’s viral TikTok about her first trip to Las Vegas’ Sphere is serving as a PSA for anyone with a fear of heights.

On Jan. 15, Samantha Rothe (@samanthaarothe) posted a TikTok with over 470,000 views as of this writing, describing how the Las Vegas Sphere triggered her fear of heights.

“When I tell you that was one of the scariest things I have ever done in my life,” she said.

What Made Rothe’s Trip to the Las Vegas Sphere So Terrifying?

Rothe explains that she willingly bought tickets in the upper sections. She assumed it “wouldn’t be that bad,” especially since it was her first time in Vegas and her first time seeing the Sphere in person.

However, her fear of heights kicked in while she was making her way to her seat in section 418. The journey required riding four long escalators straight up. She explains that there was even a voice over the intercom explaining that there was an elevator for individuals scared of the final escalator.

“So they know,” she says. “They know it’s bad.”

Rothe explains that her panic set in once she got to her seat. She describes the upper rows as being aggressively steep, forcing attendees to carefully descend narrow steps before settling in and sitting there, suspended at what feels like an alarming angle.

Rothe said that for the nearly 40-minute show, she couldn’t relax. She said she gripped her friend’s seat so hard she snapped a Gel-X nail.

“I was scared I was going to tumble down all these people,” she says.

Despite the experience, Rothe says she would go back if she could sit in a lower section.

“You are not gonna catch me back up there,” she says. “I choose the ground where we belong.”

Is This a Common Experience for Guests at the Las Vegas Sphere?

Many of the commenters echo Rothe’s sentiment about their fear of heights at the Sphere.

“I had to just look down at my feet on the sphere escalators going up to the seats because they were so high up,” wrote one commenter.

“My bf & I went to see a NFL game and girl we couldn’t have found a seat closer to god, I threw up as soon as we sat cuz what you mean we are IN THE SKY?????” added another.

Many guests in online forums report similar reactions, especially in the highest sections. One Redditor described sitting in a 400-level seat and having a panic attack so intense that they left early.

Are There Documented Injuries Related to the Height of the Top Sections?

There are safety concerns regarding the Sphere’s steep stairs and high seating discussed in legal and fan spaces. Personal injury lawyers note that steep stairways and insufficient railings are common hazards at large venues like the Sphere. They add that this can lead to slips and falls, which can cause serious injuries such as broken bones.

Additionally, Reddit threads detail attendees who fell down multiple rows of seats or were escorted out after missteps on stairways. These community reports don’t establish a formal safety investigation, but they do highlight that the combination of height, tight aisles, and steep access routes can pose real risks for some guests, especially in dim lighting or crowded conditions.

AllHipHop reached out to Samantha Rothe for comment via TikTok direct message and the Sphere for comment via email. We will update this story if either party responds.