‘Professional baker of 15 years here. I was today years old when I learned this’: Tennessee man figures out right way to use parchment paper. You’ve probably been doing it wrong your whole life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A Tennessee man shocks the internet when he reads the instructions to a parchment paper box and discovers that he had been removing parchment paper from the box the wrong way for his entire life.

On Nov. 22, TikTok user Keni Henderson (@keni_noelle) posted a viral video showing users the correct method, per the box’s instructions, to remove the parchment paper from the roll. The video has amassed over 5 million views.

“My entire life I’ve been digging my little fingers in here, pulling it out and squeezing the ever-loving crap out of the sides to try and get it to rip, only for it to gotta pull through like this,” says the man in the video. “When literally on the box are some gosh dang instructions where you open the box.

Is This the Correct Way to Remove Parchment Paper?

The man explains how he normally removes the parchment paper. “So normally you kind of clamp down, hold it tight, and then pray slides out,” he says. “No, you’re not supposed to do that.”

He then reveals that the method listed on the box’s instructions is much simpler. “There’s a sharp part,” he says, showing the box to the camera. “You tuck the lid into the box like this, and then you just pull.”

“I’m 34 years old, and I’m just now figuring this out,” the man says in dismay.

Viewers React to the Parchment Paper Demonstration

This TikTok user was not the only person to be surprised by these simple instructions, as the comments were similarly shocked.

“Professional baker of 15 years here,” mentioned one user. “I was today years old when I learned this. I just came into my kitchen to try it out, and now I’m sitting at my table questioning my career choice.”

“This is actually life-changing information,” added another.

“At this point, I’m just gonna assume I’ve been breathing wrong, too,” joked a third comment.

This video is part of a larger genre of viral videos on TikTok where a user highlights seemingly simple instructions to an everyday product that many consumers were completely unaware of.

All Hip Hop reached out to Keni Henderson for comment via TikTok direct messages.