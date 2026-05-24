Texas student suspects her D1 athlete boyfriend is cheating. Then she notices something off about his tutor: ‘Insane behavior’

A woman went viral for revealing how she found out her college football player boyfriend was cheating on her.

On May 12, Brittany Bowen (@brittanyybowen) posted a viral TikTok sharing how she found out her ex-boyfriend had a secret girlfriend. “Get ready with me while I tell you guys about how my D1 football player college boyfriend cheated on me the entire time with his tutor,” she says.

She explains that she was a high school senior while her boyfriend was a college freshman at a D1 university. She adds that she lived an hour away but would travel to his football games every weekend. “We were dating through an entire season, and I would go to every single freaking game,” she says.

Bowen mentions that most football players graduate with the assistance of a tutor. She states that athletes have to maintain a certain GPA to play on the team. “The university would hire tutors at the university to tutor them, and that’s how they would pass their classes,” she states.

Bowen says that when she visited, he often had to leave to go see his tutor. She adds that this made sense, as he was often traveling and gone from class. Bowen clarifies that it’s common for college athletes to spend a notable amount of time with their tutors.

Bowen reveals that one of her friends sent her a picture of another woman wearing his jersey. “I looked through her Instagram page, and she literally was posting at every single game with his jersey on,” she shares.

She shares that when she asked her boyfriend about the woman, he said she was just his tutor and that nothing was happening with her. From there, Bowen says she reached out to the woman to confirm her boyfriend’s account.

Bowen says the woman responded by saying that he was her boyfriend and that they had been dating for over a year. She clarifies that the man dated both her and the tutor over the course of his freshman year. “I leave him immediately,” she says.

She adds that the boyfriend went on to date the tutor for four years. The tutor reportedly left him when he didn’t make it to the NFL. “Four and a half years later, he tried to run it back to me when he saw what I became,” she says, clarifying that she turned him down.

How Accurate Is Bowen’s Description Of Student Life For Athletes?

Her description of student-athlete life was broadly accurate. NCAA schools routinely provide football players and other athletes with extensive academic support systems. This includes one-on-one tutoring, study halls, academic advisors, and monitored study sessions designed to help players maintain eligibility while balancing demanding athletic schedules. The NCAA itself states that Division I schools provide student-athletes with tutoring and academic advising services. Additionally, many universities openly advertise specialized tutoring programs exclusively for athletes.

Her account of her boyfriend being generally isolated from the rest of the campus as a student athlete is also generally accurate. Former athletes, tutors, and professors have also described how football players can become socially isolated from the general student body. This is due to intense schedules involving travel, workouts, practices, meetings, and mandatory study sessions.

At some schools, academic support operations for athletes are substantial enough to include entire departments dedicated to monitoring players’ grades, attendance, and tutoring schedules. Universities such as National Collegiate Athletic Association member schools publicly outline extensive tutoring programs specifically tailored to student-athletes.

AllHipHop reached out to Bowen for comment via TikTok direct message and the TikTok comment section. We will update this story if she responds.