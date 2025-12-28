Man buys $7 California Pizza Kitchen from Walmart. Then he realizes something major is missing: ‘It probably tastes the same either way’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Frozen pizza assembly lines move fast. Usually, the dough goes down, sauce follows, cheese and toppings land on top, then the whole thing gets flash-frozen and wrapped in cellophane. But somewhere in that process, @drewtastic658’s pizza skipped step one entirely. Nobody noticed until he opened the box, expecting dinner, and got a $7 arts-and-crafts project instead.

Drew is not wearing a shirt, which is how we know this is serious. This is a man who saw cardboard where crust should be and said, “The world needs to know, and they need to know right now.” The audacity of California Pizza Kitchen could not wait for a tank top. To be fair, righteous indignation burns hot. And 313,000 viewers didn’t seem to mind.

Walmart Customer Gets Heated

“I’m gonna show you guys what I just found,” he started. “This is the pizza we got from Walmart. Look at this: the pizza they gave me. Not opened. Still in the plastic.”

He shows that the pizza has no crust.

“’Crispy thin crust.’ … This is cardboard. This is what [the pizza] usually sits on. They put the cheese, chicken, and barbecue chicken recipe on cardboard. This is on cardboard.”

At this point, Drew is beside himself.

”Are we watching this? They forgot the crust. This is what I paid $7 for, cardboard?”

At this point, he is running his fingers through the toppings on the cardboard.

“Do we need a closer look at this? Are we out of our minds?” he asked. “This is cardboard. This is cardboard. On my—this isn’t crispy thin crust. Cardboard covered with pizza toppings. Walmart and California Pizza Kitchen, I want my money back—now.”

Drew continued reading the box.

“’No artificial flavors. Preservative-free crust,’” he said sarcastically. “Are we sure about that?”

Then, he shows the second, correctly constructed pie: “This is what it should look like. This is the cardboard under it—under the crust—and then the crust is on top. This is a crispy thin crust.”

Drew even got into why he had the pizzas in the first place.

“I got two because I usually eat two,” he says. “Not in one sitting; I’m not that fat. But I only have one, and the other one’s in the garbage.”

For one last comparison, he reiterates for educational purposes, “This is a pizza crust. This is pizza. Are we seeing this together? This is pizza. This is cardboard. This is pizza. This is cardboard.”

Got it, Drew.

The Peanut Gallery

“It probably tastes the same either way,” joked one commenter. One person said, “It’s keto-friendly.” Another said it was a “boneless pizza bruh.”

A commenter wrote that he should “just go to Domino’s…. better deal than frozen pizzas.” But Drew replied, as a call back to his eating in the clip, “I can eat this whole pizza on a calorie-restricting diet tho.”

Hidden Valley Ranch got in on the humor: “Whoever made that’s lowkey over that job.”

California Pizza Kitchen got back with Drew directly in the comments section. “That’s definitely not the pizza experience we promised!” it wrote. “Send us a DM and we’ll make it up to you.”

The Issue

Nestlé-associated frozen pizza brands have had various issues and quality control failures. A customer who bought Jack’s Pizza frozen pizza in 2023 had the same issue.

“Who was in the factory making the pizza?” she asks in her video. “Literally, one [has] the toppings on the cardboard and the bread is on the bottom, and one came double breaded,” referring to the fact that the second pizza came with two crusts.

Issues date back over a decade to 2013. A Wisconsin food company recalled DiGiorno and California Pizza Kitchen-branded pizzas after complaints that small pieces of plastic were found in the products. One situation resulted in at least one injury when a consumer chipped a tooth after biting into the pizza.

There have been issues with glass contamination and mislabeling of allergens.

This isn’t a one-off. Nestlé’s frozen pizza lines have a documented history of this exact assembly error across multiple brands. Drew’s CPK pizza mishap is just the latest in a series of recorded events.

And Nestlé knows about it. It has been asking retailers to provide full refunds to affected customers in various recalls. However, it seems like it would be cheaper and easier to strengthen its quality control processes.

Who’s Responsible

Party Role Fault California Pizza Kitchen / Nestlé Manufacturer ✅ Yes — factory-sealed error Walmart Retailer ❌ No — they just sold it Drew Consumer ❌ No — but could’ve worn a shirt

AllHipHop reached out to Drew and Nestlé for comment.