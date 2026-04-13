“‘Do you do Zelle?’ She’s like, ‘No I do Venmo'”: Woman buys table on Facebook Marketplace. Then she assembles it. And then she checks her Instagram DMs—she’s under attack

Jadey (@jayphilley), a Seattle-area TikTok creator, says she’s being publicly harassed on Instagram after a $100 Facebook Marketplace dining table purchase went sideways. She says the seller claimed the Venmo payment never arrived, even though the buyer showed a confirmation screen at pickup.

Facebook Marketplace Dining Table Exchange

Jadey says that she located a dining room table in nearby Federal Way, Washington, on Facebook Marketplace. She says the seller loaded the table, already disassembled.

Then, it was time for payment.

“At first, I asked her, like, ‘Do you do Zelle?’ Because that’s what I usually do—it’s easiest and safest,” she says. “So she’s like, ‘No, I do Venmo.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ I don’t usually do Venmo, but we’ll do it. I [sent] her the money; show her the confirmation. She gives me, like, the little bolts and pieces that connect the table together.”

Jadey says she got into the car and went on her way. But she noticed something funny: “I notice, like, the chairs—they’re cloth, I guess—and they stink. Whatever. Problem number one. Whatever.”

Once she got home, it got worse.

Who Is Scamming Who?

“So once we finally get it together, I noticed there’s glitter all over the top. Crusted—like, not coming off,” Jadey says. “I scrubbed it. I did everything. Not coming off. Just another problem. Whatever. Go on about my day. Go on about my life.”

At this point, taking a count, the table smells bad and has glitter that can’t be removed.

“Today, I wake up, get ready,” she continues. “We’re doing Easter pictures—that’s what we’re doing all day. Like, been busy. I finally get on Instagram, and I’ve got a bunch of people in my comment section going, ‘Pay up.’ ‘Give us the money you stole.’ ‘Pay for the table, you thief.'”

She says she showed the seller confirmation of a purchase on Venmo. “I showed her the confirmation—it’s the only reason she gave me the bolts,” she notes. “That’s why she was holding on to them, to make sure that she got her money. So, I—you know? Like, from my understanding, I paid for it.”

Facebook Seller Attempts to Stir the Pot

After a back-and-forth, Jadey says she just told them to come pick up the table.

“I’m kinda irritated. Stirred up, like—cold feet over a hundred dollars, mind you,” she says. “And I kinda start talking [expletive], like, ‘You guys kinda tried to play me by, like, sliding the table upside down without being able to see all the glitter.’”

Then, she says the sellers became aggressive, claiming they would show up at her house at an address they found in a Google search.

“So my dilemma is—should I just send these people this [expletive] money?” she asks. “Because it’s really not that deep or serious. But, like, I feel like I got scammed. And now you guys are harassing me?”

The major thing to consider is that there is no indication of the table’s condition at the time of listing. Jadey doesn’t disclose this information.

Let’s see what the people had to say.

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Shady Facebook Marketplace Venmo Purchase

“If you don’t block them and move on with your life lol,” said one commenter. Another person wrote that she “should of went with Wayfair, [or] Overstock.”

Another woman described a similar situation. “I had the same thing happen.. sent a payment through venmo and it said it sent but then the lady messaged me politely and asked me to check on my end,” she said. “The payment screen for that transaction was still up in my venmo and as soon as I clicked out it actually went through. Very strange but I would give the table back. they were Def trying to scam you putting it in that way. They should have told you about the glitter. If you want to keep the table, [I’d] send them half.”

Facebook Marketplace Is a Scam Hotspot

Though it is difficult to know who was scamming whom in their case, Facebook Marketplace is a place full of people trying to get over on sellers or customers.

Back in 2025, a consumer investigator named Andy Wise was nearly scammed while selling his living room sofa and love seat. A buyer insisted on paying through Venmo, then sent a fake error message claiming the transaction was declined and asked for his email address, which would have led to a phishing attempt.

Wise, true to his last name, traced a customer service number from a fake “Venmo” email to a random person in Pennsylvania and blocked the buyer.

AllHipHop reached out to Jadey (@jayphilley) via TikTok comment and direct message for more information. This article will be updated upon response.