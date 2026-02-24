‘Dude, my songs’: West Virginia man’s TouchTunes get fast-passed at the bar. Then he gets even—and pulls an Uno Reverse

The next time someone cuts down your favorite jam at the jukebox line at your local bar, you might not be the only one quietly fuming. One West Virginia TikToker says he knows the reason why. In fact, he might be the hater cutting off your selections. Gavin O’Dell (@pimentocheeseenjoyer) claims that placing your fingers over the infrared sensor on the back of a TouchTunes jukebox will turn down the volume on whatever song you don’t want to hear, no app or remote required.

“I love when I meet somebody that doesn’t know that you can turn the TouchTunes with your fingers,” said O’Dell. “If you put your fingers on the back of the thing, you manipulate the volume. And so if someone fast-passes me or plays a [expletive] song, I just go and be like that. And my buddy, one time, we were at the bar, and they were like, ‘Dude, my songs keep turning down. I don’t get it.’ My buddy was like, ‘I guess if they’re [expletive], it just turns down, man. I don’t know.’”

What in the World Is TouchTunes?

TouchTunes is a pay-to-play social jukebox that plays music in bars, restaurants, and other social venues. Users pick and play songs on touchscreens or via the mobile app. It’s hooked up at over 65,000 digital jukeboxes in North America and Europe. You can play everything from recent hits to classic jams of yesteryear.

The app also has a FastPass option, referenced in the clip when O’Dell mentions someone “fast-passing” him, which lets users spend extra credits to move their song to the front of the queue. The jukeboxes have an infrared (IR) receiver, typically on the side or back of the unit.

Let’s see what the hooligans are saying in the comments.

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on TouchTunes Secret

“Better yet. I bought a TouchTunes remote from their website for (at that time $60) controls every TouchTunes!” wrote one viewer. “Never have to hear a song i dont like. And I always control the volume. And no one knows cuz its in my sweatshirt pocket.”

But some people had some funny TouchTunes tales.

“I love loading up some trap rap on the touch tunes at my local old people bar while I’m at home,” said one person. “I bet they never heard of Young Dolph or King Von till I blessed them with it.”

Another person didn’t understand why he wasn’t hearing his songs: “[Once] I requested like 20 songs and none of them were playing. Figured out I was DJing another bar close by.”

One person pranked some listeners to teach a lesson. “Yeah i once rick-rolled a whole bar,” he said. “They skipped it, and I spent $50 on the next 2 hours playing that song. Skip my [expletive] song again, I dare you.”

Rocky Slop!

A couple of seasons ago, ahead of Tennessee’s College Football Playoff matchup against Ohio State in December 2024, Vols fans found out they could use the TouchTunes app to remotely hijack jukeboxes around Columbus, Ohio, where the Buckeyes’ home.

Someone said on social media that someone at a Waffle House in Grove City, Ohio, had played Tennessee’s fight song, “Rocky Top,” three times in 20 minutes. Then, the staff said the song was played nine more times after that. Multiple bars in and around Columbus also reported the song being played.

But it didn’t work out so well. Ohio State smashed Tennessee, 42-17, en route to an eventual national championship.

AllHipHop has reached out to O’Dell via TikTok direct message and comment and to TouchTunes via email. We will update this story if either party responds.