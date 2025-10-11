‘This life is so hard’: Woman roasts critics of her ‘child-free’ lifestyle. Here’s the truth

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A self-proclaimed “child-free woman” claps back against critics of her lifestyle using music and satire to dramatic effect.

TikTok user Destinee (@destineechante) posted a video earlier this year that details 10 reasons to not have kids. The video, which is currently at 2.4 million views and counting, apparently inspired a series of hate comments from viewers speculating that Destinee is hiding a deep sadness behind her surface level mirth.

Well, in a follow-up video posted on Aug. 11, Destinee roasts her critics by listing every single thing about not being a parent that makes her “sad.”

Sad Things About Being a Child-Free Adult

“OK, I’m really going to try my best not to cry, but I’m so sorry if I do,” Destinee says to start the video. “There have just been so ugly men in my comments whose fingers are just so Cheeto dusted, crusted, who are like, ‘I can tell that you’re miserable; I can tell that you’ll never know happiness,’ and they’re so right.”

Destinee busts out a squeeze bottle of water and squirts fake tears into her eyes. Cue the sad music. “They’re so right,” she says between fake sobs. “This life is so hard. I have so much extra money. It’s just piling up and I don’t know what to do with it. No one warns you that when you’re child free you just get so much sleep.”

Additionally, Destinee is heartbroken that she has to travel alone and maintain a clean and quiet home. “There’s so many opportunities and so many things you can do,” Destinee says. “Do I want to go backpack for two years? Do I want to move out of the country? Do I want to go to clown school?”

That’s why Destinee admires the lives of parents. “What they don’t tell you is that you people who are parents you guys just have it so easy because you have a set schedule for 18 years. You know what you’re gonna do every day. You know it’s always wake up, get the kids ready, feed the kids, get ‘em to school, pick ‘em up, extracurricular activities, bath time, feed, clean. We have to figure that [expletive] out for 18 years, it’s so hard.”

Viewers React to the Child-Free Woman’s Clapback

In the comments section of the video, viewers without children joined in on Destinee’s good time.

“No, but for real, this life is just torture,” joked one person. They added a photo of a woman pouring a wine glass to put a point on the message.

“Crying as I pack for Cabo on a random Monday because I can :sniffle:,” wrote a second person.

“Woke up last Saturday and realized I had slept 11 hours,” wrote a third person. “The shock. Didn’t want to cook so I ordered lunch. The shame. Enjoying the quiet house. How dare I?”

The birth rate in the United States and across the globe is declining. That’s because there’s less social pressure to have kids these days and because both genders have more freedom to decide how they want to structure their lives.

All Hip Hop contacted Destinee via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.