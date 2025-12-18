Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Rumors Explained: What’s Real & What Isn’t

A Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua rumor that’s being denied, but may have happened in the past…reveals a deeper crisis in modern boxing.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Says a Lot About Boxing Right Now

“Tomorrow, tomorrow.”

That is how fast boxing rumors move in the social media era. In 24 hours, Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua are set to fight in a heavyweight showdown that has captivated the sports world.

Jake Paul has built his career on spectacle. A few months ago, his name was attached to conversations involving Gervonta “Tank” Davis. That matchup never materialized, and it is important to be clear here. There was no reason made public, and no verified reason for it falling apart. Tank Davis has dealt with legal issues in the past and most speculate his canceled Jake Paul fight was due to issues around alleged domestic violence against women. What was obvious, however, is that the size difference would have been dramatic. Jake Paul would have been the much bigger man against a smaller, elite boxer.

Anthony Joshua represents the opposite end of the spectrum.

AJ is a legitimate heavyweight. He stands around 6-foot-6 and typically weighs well north of 240 pounds in fighting shape. He is a former unified heavyweight champion who has faced elite competition, including Wladimir Klitschko, Andy Ruiz, Oleksandr Usyk and others. Win or lose, his résumé places him firmly in boxing history. That matters. For the record, Jake is 6 feet 1 inch, weighing around the cruiserweight limit (up to 200 lbs). He fought heavyweight at 227 lbs against Mike Tyson.

There has long been a narrative that Jake Paul’s fights are manipulated or staged. People point to odd moments in past bouts, including his highly publicized fight with Mike Tyson, which did happen on Netflix. Still, we have no concrete evidence proving that Jake Paul rigs fights. Suspicion is not proof, but people are not fools when it comes to boxing. And AJ is not an idiot.

Applying that same suspicion to Anthony Joshua crosses another very big line. The idea that AJ would take money to lose to Jake Paul ignores everything we know about elite fighters and legacy. A loss like that would permanently damage Joshua’s standing in the sport. He has too much to lose and nothing meaningful to gain. AJ has actually accused Jake of fixing fights, as have numerous heavyweights in the sport.

Joshua himself has repeatedly denied any suggestion of staged outcomes or financial incentives tied to losing. His response has been direct and dismissive, as it should be. Jake has denied rigging fights too.

What has largely fueled the conspiracy talk is Jake Paul’s behavior, especially during the face-offs. During recent promotional appearances projects, he has leaned heavily into exaggerated antics. More than usual, some would argue. At face-offs and public events, his goofy, erratic energy has confused audiences. Some read it as nerves. Others see it as trolling. A louder group interprets it as proof of something shady happening behind the scenes. In reality, it is probably what it has always been with Jake Paul: marketing.

That approach works with casual viewers, but it wears thin with boxing purists. Gimmicks only go so far in a sport built on risk, discipline and consequences. Netflix exposure guarantees eyeballs, but if this were a traditional pay-per-view, many fans would likely sit it out. They are tired of feeling played.

The bigger truth is this: even false fights now feel plausible because boxing has allowed spectacle to blur the line between reality and performance. That should concern everyone who loves the sport.

I will be watching the situation like everyone else, not because I believe the rumors, but because the reaction to them reveals where boxing is headed.

Let me know who you think will win this fight if it were real in the comments below.