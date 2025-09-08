4Batz & Anycia Reportedly Get Married In Surprise Wedding Celebration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

4Batz and Anycia surprised the Hip-Hop world by getting married over the weekend, keeping the details private while sparking celebrations.

4Batz and Anycia are officially husband and wife, if the internet is any indication. They turned a whirlwind romance into one of Hip-Hop and R&B’s most talked-about unions.

The couple quietly exchanged vows over the weekend, with the news surfacing through Instagram posts that congratulated the newlyweds. While neither has dropped an official statement, the wedding buzz has ignited timelines with excitement, love, and plenty of emojis from fans and peers alike.

The ceremony itself remains a mystery. Social media suggests the celebration happened this weekend (September 7), but the couple has yet to confirm the exact location or details about who attended. Still, the marriage cements what has been a rapid but public evolution of their relationship. Anycia first confirmed in February 2025 that she and 4Batz were together.

A week ago, Anycia said 4Batz was “the most respectful, warmhearted, selfless man ever” and “I love u so much. words can’t even fathom!”

For 4Batz, born Neko Bennett, the wedding adds another milestone to a breakout run that saw him shoot to prominence with the viral track “Act II: Date @ 8.”

The Dallas-bred has solidified his place as one of R&B’s freshest new stars.

Anycia, born Anycia Symone Edwards, has carved out her own lane in Atlanta’s rap scene with her bold trap-rap delivery and confident social media presence. She broke through with her debut album Princess Pop That in 2024 and has since been viewed as a rising voice among Atlanta’s new wave of rappers.

Somehow, 4Batz and Anycia managed to surprise the public with a wedding that seems to be both private and celebratory.

As details of their nuptials remain under wraps, some still believe it could be a prank. But, the power couple’s expression of love has struck a chord online, making it seem unlikely that this is fake.