50 Cent Previews New Old Song & Hints At The Algorithm Project

People wanted 50 to rap…well, it seems like he heard it.

50 Cent is back in his music bag and he seems ready to remind everybody that the microphone is still a weapon in his arsenal. After years of dominating television and business headlines, he just previewed a new untitled track that has people wondering if a full project called The Algorithm is about to shake the Hip-Hop world.

On Friday The 13th, the G-Unit General jumped on Instagram with a dark piece of artwork and a snippet of a new record. The post was simple but the message felt calculated. He captioned it, “Music untitled,” before adding, “I’d F### these 🥷🏾up if they jump me in real life 🤨 a bunch of punks. THE ALGORITHM is coming!”

The Queens legend wasted no time getting to his talk on the record either. His lyrics sounded like a man still very aware of his place in the food chain. At one point he raps, “I’m a boss and the boss is what you’re trying to be,” followed by “Jealous what’s in poverty, help us develop rivalries / Corporate America seems to be scared of us, there’s no way they’re prepared for us, got to break bread for us … Silver spoon in your mouth, you ain’t get it out the mud / You ain’t know what I’m chatting about.”

That sounds like vintage Fif. Well, that’s exactly what it is.

Hit-Boy popped into the comments and revealed some unexpected history he made that beat a couple decades ago. He wrote, “Produced by Hit-Boy I made this beat 20 years ago dolo.” That little factoid let fans know 50 is digging into the vault. Of course, he may be building something entirely new from old energy.

The title The Algorithm is also raising eyebrows. 50 has been calling himself “the algorithm” online for months now, often using superhero imagery and trolling rivals like T.I. In one recent visual he captioned, “Everybody dies one day, THE ALGORITHM coming soon!” In another he declared, “I am the algorithm I predict a storm will hit, no one will ever forget.”

Is this a real album rollout? Or a marketing psychology lesson? We’ll find out soon.

11 Years Ago….