50 Cent Said THIS About Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous & Dave East!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent has ignited Hip-Hop once again, accusing Jim Jones and his podcast crew of squatting in a Bronx location, a claim that has fans laughing, debating, and waiting for the inevitable response.

50 Cent Starts With Squatter Claims Against Jim Jones and Crew To A Tune Of $250k!

50 Cent is at it again, and this we are doing double takes.

The Queens rapper and media mogul has lobbed another grenade into the culture.

He’s going straight at Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous and Dave East. The target is their growing podcast venture, which has been gaining momentum as artists continue following the successful blueprint laid by shows like Drink Champs and The Joe Budden Podcast.

According to 50 Cent, the podcast is being filmed at a Bronx location he alleges is tied to Jim Jones and is reportedly carrying a $250,000 unpaid debt. He went even further, labeling the artists as “squatters,” a term that immediately raised eyebrows.

To get the hilarity, you have to swipe through the pictures. Moving on…

Legally speaking, a squatter is someone who occupies a property without permission and refuses to vacate, often exploiting tenant protection laws. This definition is typically associated with abandoned buildings or nonpaying tenants, not multimillionaire artists with established careers I should add. That is what makes the accusation feel so…jarring.

As of now, no public records or verified reporting have surfaced to support the claim of unpaid rent or squatting. We just figure everything was being handled. So…where is 50 Cent is getting this information? And we are wondering if he has insiders, investigators…or is simply leaning into shock value. They now call it “narrative warfare.”

The comments section is in chaos. Fans are laughing and quoting Jim’s#### “Ballin” a bit too much. I am waiting on Jim Jones’ response.

One thing history tells us is this: Jim Jones does not rely on memes. When pressed, he raps. I like that.

If this escalates beyond Instagram, it could become one of those rare, epic clashes…

What do you think is really going on here? Drop your thoughts in the comments below…