A$AP Rocky said Denzel Washington surprised everyone on set by rapping NLE Choppa and playing Pooh Shiesty and Moneybagg Yo.

A$AP Rocky couldn’t believe his ears when Denzel Washington rolled up to the set of their upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest blasting tracks by Pooh Shiesty and Moneybagg Yo.

“Denzel pulled up to the movie set, playing Pooh Shiesty and Moneybagg Yo. Swear to God,” Rocky told Vogue, still amused by the moment. “He likes to listen to Memphis rappers, but modern Memphis rappers. Then he started quoting NLE Choppa.”

According to Rocky, Washington didn’t just nod along—he started rapping NLE Choppa’s “Walk Em Down” word for word. “It was crazy. He’s really tapped in,” he added.

The unexpected moment unfolded during production of Highest 2 Lowest, a crime thriller helmed by Spike Lee and set to hit theaters in 2025.

The film reimagines Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic High and Low, which was itself adapted from Ed McBain’s 1959 novel King’s Ransom.

Washington plays a legendary music executive with a sharp ear and a moral crisis, while Rocky takes on the lead role in what marks a major step in his acting career.

Spike Lee explained how Rocky landed the part during an episode of the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast.

“What’s funny is that I was looking at Instagram four or five years ago, and people were saying that A$AP looked like he’s Denzel’s son,” Lee said. “I seen those memes, and then in the film we used that. A$AP, man, he fire.”

Off-screen, Rocky and Rihanna made headlines of their own at the 2025 Met Gala, where they confirmed they’re expecting their third child. Rihanna revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet in a black-and-gray Marc Jacobs ensemble, complete with a corset, bolero jacket and wide-brimmed hat.