Adin Ross Called Wack 100 Amid Glasses Malone Feud

A streamer chasing clout just learned that Hip-Hop does not play about Black women or reckless outsiders.

Adin Ross has officially wandered into a Hip-Hop minefield involving Wack 100, Glasses Malone, and Doechii, and it feels less like confusion and more like clout tourism gone wrong. The accused racist streamer found himself under fire after Glasses Malone publicly checked him for disrespect tied to Doechii, a rising Black woman artist who did absolutely nothing to deserve being dragged into internet foolishness. Instead of taking the medicine and learning the lesson, Adin reportedly picked up the phone and called Wack 100, then made sure the internet knew all about it.

Now pause right there. In Hip-Hop, optics matter. Calling another grown man allegedly affiliated with street politics to shield yourself from accountability is corny behavior. Broadcasting it online like a trophy makes it worse. Wack 100 has been many things in this culture, loud, controversial, polarizing, but he has openly claimed Blood affiliation for years. Glasses Malone has never hidden that he is a Crip. So when a white streamer inserts himself and starts dialing up figures tied to opposing affiliations, it stops being goofy and starts feeling reckless.

This is where the bigger issue shows up. Hip-Hop already has enough internal friction without outsiders lighting matches and acting surprised when flames show up. He’s going to be ok. He’s got every resource in America AND Wack’s number too. Too often, trolls wander into the culture, disrespect Black women, stir up tension between Black men, then play innocent when the big energy shifts. That cycle is tired. Disrespecting a Black woman like Doechii should be the clearest red line there is. Cross it, and expect consequences. Simple. Historically, Black men have died for much less.

What makes this situation especially troubling is the performative aspect. This was not about safety or understanding. It was about flexing access and daring the culture to respond. That is dangerous territory. If anything ugly ever comes from Black-on-Black conflict fueled by internet antics, the blame will not be abstract. It will be specific.

Glasses Malone did what many feel more people should do. Apply pressure and make it clear that disrespect is not free. And the comments suggest he will not be alone. The lesson Adin Ross seems to be missing is that it does not have to be one person. It can be anybody. Hip-Hop has long memories and shorter patience.

If 2026 truly marks a shift, it starts with drawing hard lines. No more trolling Black women. No more playing gang politics for clicks. No more pretending ignorance is a shield. The culture is watching, and the reckoning is already warming up.

