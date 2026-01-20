Al B. Sure! & Luenell Spark Relationship Rumors With Public Affection

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Al B. Sure! and comedian Luenell just turned Martin Luther King Jr. Day into one of the messiest little mysteries the internet has seen all year! The pair mixed romance rumors with social media affection and we have serious questions.

Al B. Sure! is forever etched into Hip-Hop and R&B memory as the Uptown Records heartthrob. He was a bona fide ladies’ man. His history includes the late Kim Porter, which naturally set a high bar in the public’s mind. Luenell is the a beloved comedian who has never, ever played small And she has begged for approval. She is respected, recognizable, and unapologetically herself. Still, the internet is questioning her and Al B. Sure!’s thang.

The affection and kissy moments were a lot! It is hard to dismiss this as trolling, which many have said it is. Industry people tend to smell these things early, and whispers were already floating around that Al B. Sure! had been involved with someone else, someone notable but not exactly famous.

That raised the obvious question. Is this a coordinated moment? A play for PR and press?

But here’s where it gets tricky. The longer this played out, the harder it has become to tell what is real. The comfort looks natural and the chemistry…yep. It is there. They are not actors to this degree.

So where does that leave us?

There is a heavy dose of skepticism, but some say its wonderful. This could still be a beautifully executed joke. It could also be a real relationship that simply does not fit the internet’s expectations. Either way, the streets are watching. We’ll find out soon.