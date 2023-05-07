All Is Well With Usher And Chris Brown! DaBrat Showed Out!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It seems like a bunch of nothing happened the other day with Chris Brown and Usher. If there was a fight, it didn’t stop the big show!

Biggie said it best, “It’s all good, baby baby! For a second there, I thought we were going to have to go looking for Chris Brown! I know he’s a made man now, but we cannot have anybody putting hands on Usher. I am not sure if he got a bloody nose or not, but if he did, he took it like a champ.

On Saturday, Chris Brown took the stage at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he performed, despite the allegation that he was involved in an altercation with the night before. URSH appeared unscathed and in good spirits. I think he saying “What What?” in his own R&B way.

Chris Breezy celebrated his 34th birthday the day before, did not show any signs that anything happened either. Maybe nothing happened? I don’t know. Other artists who performed at the festival included Da Brat, Lil’ Kim, Jhene Aiko, Boyz II Men, Pitbull, Nelly, and Miguel.

There was no question who owned the stage. Usher pulled up in an all-black, leather ensemble and oval-shaped black-framed sunglasses. Usher appeared unwounded af up there and smiled for the camera every chance he could. This included selfies.

Da Brat managed to get everybody’s attention. She is expecting a baby with her wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart! Da Brat showed off the ol’ baby bump in a Chicago Bulls jersey the belly part cut out.