Amber Rose Has Theory As To Why Kanye West Parades Wife Around Nearly Naked

Something tells me Amber Rose’s interview with Shannon Sharpe is going to send Kanye West off on a Twitter rant bender.

Amber Rose is spilling the tea on her past with Kanye West and according to her word, his obsession with dressing his women in ultra-revealing outfits isn’t just about style.

During her explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay Podcast, Amber claimed that Kanye “for sure” controls how his women dress. She even went as far as alleging he did the same things he’s doing to Bianca Censori to herself and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. According to Rose, Ye deliberately puts his partners in risqué outfits because he gets off on the attention they receive from other men.

“He wants other men to want his woman,” Amber Rose said. “That’s what he’s into. He likes that men are drooling over his woman… He wants all his friends to want his girlfriend. He wants everybody, when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable. She’s the baddest b**** in the room.”

But it wasn’t just talk—Amber had firsthand experience of Kanye’s fixation on this. She recalled a particularly distressing incident during their time together in Italy (ironically, the same country where Ye’s current wife, Bianca, caught heat for her barely-there outfits). Rose said she was forced to wear an outfit so revealing that it left her in tears!

“I cried,” she recalled. “I remember crying and arguing with him. I was in Italy or Paris or something, and I remember being like, ‘I don’t want to wear this.’”

However, Kanye wasn’t hearing it. Instead, he dismissed her concerns with his signature bravado.

“’You don’t understand this fashion—I’m a genius,” he allegedly told her.

Despite her discomfort, Rose ultimately wore the outfit, only to be roasted by the internet and ogled by men, which, according to her, was exactly what Kanye wanted.

“The guys loved it,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I really just don’t…’”

Looking back, Amber made it clear that she wouldn’t let any man dictate her wardrobe like that again.

“I used to hate to dress like a wh***,” she said, adding that when Kanye wasn’t around, she would raid his closet for baggy clothes to rebel against his fashion demands.

Fast-forward to earlier this year, Kanye’s preferences similarly attracted scrutiny from a number of social media users. Last January, Ye went viral over a leaked verse from an unreleased track for Future’s We Don’t Trust You album which seemingly align with Rose’s assessment of what makes him tick. The lyrics had fans in a frenzy, with many believing he outed himself as a cuckold!

“My whip a what the f* / Her friend don’t wanna leave / Temptations, David Ruffin / Come f* my wife with me,” Kanye raps on the track.

Social media users instantly erupted, accusing Ye of admitting to a wild fetish. While some argued he was simply talking about a ménage à trois, others were convinced that the Vultures rapper had finally “confirmed the cuck allegations.”

“Kanye lost Kim, Donda, his family, his billionaire status for some time… just to be a cuck,” one fan wrote. Another added, “He’s not beating the cuck allegations.”

With Amber Rose’s shocking revelations and Kanye’s latest eyebrow-raising lyrics, it seems like Ye’s obsession with his women’s desirability isn’t just about fashion—it might go way deeper than that!