Anthony Joshua Is A Knockout With American Women, Not Just Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul made history in the ring and somehow sparked a whole different kind of knockout. The punch that broke Jake Paul’s jaw might have also cracked open America’s feminine algorithm. American women just discovered the British heavyweight! This man has been around for YEARS! But let us continue.

The chatter started bubbling after the knockout clip made its rounds. One viral voice summed it up bluntly saying, “Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul this weekend. And now all the girlies are like, ‘Wait, who is this fine ass man?’” Threads, TikTok and Instagram…everybody is hot in the pants.

Another clip that took off featured a woman openly admitting, “I just discovered who Anthony Josh (she does not even know his name!) is, the fighter that fought Jake last night, and I was looking at his Instagram. That man looks like he was built by a god.” One comedian said, “I would never want a man that attractive. I would start getting female pattern baldness.”

Of course, longtime boxing fans are amused and exhausted at the same time. One commentator joked that Americans “discovered Anthony Joshua like Columbus.” Another laughed, “Y’all been living in a bubble. Joshua been known for 10 years, 15 years ago and you’re just knowing him now.” I am these people.

Part of the renewed fascination also comes from resurfaced interviews.

One clip where Joshua casually mentions his appreciation for Black women sent engagement through the roof. One reaction captured the mood perfectly, “And then I saw an interview where he casually mentions that he loves Black women. And of course everybody on is going crazy over it…fine!

Boxing might just have numerous new fans now, thanks to the Nigerian Brit.

“One of my favorite things about Anthony Joshua’s success in his most recent fight is how many women are going to be interested in boxing.” If true, Jake Paul, a master marketer, may have accidentally done boxing a massive marketing favor by accident.

DAMN, JAKE!

Moving right along…women are hilarious.