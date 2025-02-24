Asian Doll Tells Kash Doll: “I Let You Live” As Feud Takes Dangerous Turn  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Asian Doll claimed she only spared Kash Doll’s life during a previous encounter because Kash had her children with her.

The tension between Kash Doll and Asian Doll reached a boiling point over the weekend as the war of words threatened to turn physical.

The dispute began when Kash Doll claimed on the Club Shay Shay podcast that she pioneered the “Doll” name trend in rap sparking a heated social media exchange.

Things took an even more intense turn when Kash performed in Dallas, Asian Doll’s hometown, and openly dissed her on stage.

Kash Doll followed up on social media, urging her rival to get in the booth and stop trading jabs online.

“Everyday i get online this YN got my name in her mouth,” she tweeted. “I don’t wanna argue on Twitter let’s get in the booth… we get it I’m old, ugly and whatever else but u never got in the booth… i dropped here i go in 2019 no response.. you’re pregnant stop talking bout me so much cause baby girl gone look like me.”

Asian Doll then revealed she once considered having Kash Doll harmed during a previous Dallas show. However, she claims she decided against it because Kash had her children with her.

“This what happens when this YN lets you keep your life, b####!” She wrote in a since-deleted tweet “MY NIGGAS FINNA SHOOT YOUR SPRINTER UP & I LET YOU LIVE CAUSE YOU GOT KIDS & YOU HAD THEM ON THE ROAD WITH YOU!! ”

She added, “I SHOULDVE LET MY BROTHER KILL YO OLD ASS.”

Kash Doll Tells Asian Doll To “Get In The Booth”

Kash Doll appeared unbothered by the revelation and repeatedly urged Asian Doll to take their feud into the studio.

“Not you that mad at me guns involved lol,” she added. “Just get in the booothhhhhhh that’s all I asked, pregnant YN.”

Nonetheless, Asian Doll continued, insisting that Kash was lucky to be alive.

“This b#### was gone DIE!!” she declared. “In real life I told my n##### we gone let her do her show she got kids with her!!! Just for this b#### to get on twitter the next day popping it.”

Kash eventually backed down, writing, “Another one of my records went platinum and my boo told me to stop so imma listen… I’m done yall.”