Azealia Banks Says Kanye West Is On “Diddy Tapes” & Was Intimate With Virgil Abloh

Azealia Banks is both criticizing Kanye West and distancing herself from the divisive rapper amid his recent comments.

On Tuesday (April 22) and into the following day, Banks tweeted a number of remarks calling out Kanye West while also making salacious claims about his relationships with his friends, family and collaborators. Banks remarks were purely inspired by her reaction to West’s promotion of his alleged upcoming album Cuck, and his song “Cousin”—on which he admits to performing oral sex in his male family member.

”Just say you like dick and don’t go and make it some traumatic childhood b#######—DON’T BE A DRAG QUEEN,” Banks wrote in response to a tweet West shared doubling down on his admission.

Banks branched off into to share a tweet thread of her on in which she started off by mentioning West’s collaborators such as JAY-Z and Drake, Banks linked him to Diddy and the late Virgil Abloh with new allegations.

“Kanye and Virgil were lovers,” Banks wrote in part. “Elon def got some head from Kanye off that Ketamine. Kanye is on one of them Diddy tapes. Jay-Z was like no h###.”

Banks then began targeting West’s family members.

“Trump was like no h###,” she wrote. “Travis was like no h###. Drake was like no thank you. Amber hit him with the strap. Kim thought she could, but vomited on his back and started crying Kris yelled CUT!”

In response to a user who called her out in a tweet by comparing her to West and alleging they had the same mental illness as her, Banks snapped, arguing that she has nothing to hide—unlike the outspoken Chicago MC. She also appeared to entertain a Twitter fan theory which allegedly exposed proof West purportedly groomed his cousin.

