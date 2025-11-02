Benny The Butcher Disses Freddie Gibbs…Again

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benny’s verse on Westside Gunn’s “FREE ROLEYS” landed like a scalpel aimed at Freddie Gibbs and reopened a feud that fans hoped had cooled.

Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs are back at it. Westside Gunn dropped a haunting new cut called “FREE ROLEYS” on Halloween and Benny used his verse to throw fresh shots at Freddie Gibbs. The timing made the moment feel cinematic yet uneasy for fans who wanted a truce like me. But we all got a reminder that grudges in Hip-Hop do not die easily.

On the spooky drop from Westside Gunn’s latest project, listeners heard a Benny verse that read like a warning more than a bar. It felt ominous. The words landed with deliberate venom and referenced the rap theater that has fueled this beef for years. Social media has already lit up.

The exchange is not new. The rift between Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs goes back and an altercation in Buffalo left listeners divided. It is the kind of feud that once generated chemistry on records like “Frank Lucas” and “One Way Flight” and now threatens to overshadow the art those men made together.

Benny did not mince words in the “FREE ROLEYS” verse. He said verbatim these lines and they cut clean into the story:

“Please keep me out your stunts before I beat you out your fronts

Even in airports, rappers get checked like customs

Good luck on all that free promotion and thanks for the Rollie”

Freddie has been dissing Benny all year and Benny has fired shot too. Freddie’s camp has apparently replied on social media. We celebrate both the drama and the artistry…so we are a part of all this. However, people want the music and the competition without the violence. And this has already gotten violent.

Hip-Hop turns beef into masterpieces. But this friction feels messy and too public. We need more unity to keep the culture thriving. They are already saying the rap era is dead thanks to no big records on the charts.