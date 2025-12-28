Benzino & Bobby V Accused Of Being Bi By Ex Althea Heart

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray Benzino and Bobby V go way back in the game. On paper, this has always been a straight-up music relationship: studio sessions, matching visuals, and industry overlap. They linked up on records like “Kiss Me Like You Miss Me” and “Back to Love” in the early 2010s, even popping up together in music videos and later sharing screen time in the BET film Hollywood Hearts. Nothing wild…just business…Or so it seemed.

Today, Althea Heart chose violence and the gossip rags are in shambles.

Today, Benzino’s ex, Ms. Heart, jumped on Instagram and tossed a grenade into the timeline. I thought I was going to have a chill day. Nope. According to her posts, Benzino allegedly cheated on her with Bobby V. She posted numerous text messages levying the accusations, but there was no “proof” per se, just the claim.

Now, to be clear: these are allegations, not confirmed facts. Also, something else is weird. It almost looks like somebody else is engaging with Ms. Heart, like his girlfriend. Why is he constantly talking in the 3rd person? I know celebs do that, but that is so weird to me.

So what’s the truth? I guess we have to wait for Zino to speak up. Right now, I am not going to say this is a fact. Something is off.

What’s undeniable is this: Benzino and Bobby V’s long-running professional relationship. Althea and Zino have a very well documented relationship as well. Now, it is not on a toxic reality show.

You know how toxic you gotta be to be kicked off a show rooted in drama? Yes, VH1 removed both Benzino and Althea from the series, citing unacceptable behavior. Their departure marked a rare moment where reality TV drew a hard line.

The relationship between Ray Benzino and Althea Eaton (we gonna use her real name now) became one of the most volatile and controversial storylines in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. It began as a comeback moment for Benzino but quickly spiraled into must-see chaos, entertainment and dysfunction.

Benzino was the former power player OG and Althea was the younger partner and aspiring artist. It was a mess. Unlike many Love & Hip Hop, Benzino and Althea’s issues felt real like this rumor.

